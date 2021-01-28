Ayala Pharmaceuticals Announces First Patient Dosed in Phase 2 TENACITY Clinical Trial of AL101 for the Treatment of Patients with Notch-Activated Triple Negative Breast Cancer

REHOVOT, Israel and WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AYLA), a clinical-stage oncology company focused on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers, today announced the first patient dosed in the Phase 2 TENACITY clinical trial of its potent, selective small molecule AL101, for the treatment of patients with Notch-activated recurrent or metastatic (R/M) triple negative breast cancer (TNBC).



“The dosing of the first patient in our Phase 2 TENACITY trial is an important step for Ayala as we now have two ongoing Phase 2 clinical trials for AL101 monotherapy in heavily pre-treated patient populations, further building its safety and efficacy profile across these difficult to treat, Notch-activated cancers,” said Roni Mamluk, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Ayala. “We believe the need for a novel therapeutic option is critical as Notch-activated TNBC correlates with a poorer prognosis and higher rates of potential relapse. We are confident that TNBC is a logical second indication for AL101 based on extensive preclinical work and we look forward to further advancing the TENACITY trial.”