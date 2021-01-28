Ayala Pharmaceuticals Announces First Patient Dosed in Phase 2 TENACITY Clinical Trial of AL101 for the Treatment of Patients with Notch-Activated Triple Negative Breast Cancer
REHOVOT, Israel and WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AYLA), a clinical-stage oncology company focused on developing and commercializing small
molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers, today announced the first patient dosed in the Phase 2 TENACITY clinical trial of its potent, selective small molecule
AL101, for the treatment of patients with Notch-activated recurrent or metastatic (R/M) triple negative breast cancer (TNBC).
“The dosing of the first patient in our Phase 2 TENACITY trial is an important step for Ayala as we now have two ongoing Phase 2 clinical trials for AL101 monotherapy in heavily pre-treated patient populations, further building its safety and efficacy profile across these difficult to treat, Notch-activated cancers,” said Roni Mamluk, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Ayala. “We believe the need for a novel therapeutic option is critical as Notch-activated TNBC correlates with a poorer prognosis and higher rates of potential relapse. We are confident that TNBC is a logical second indication for AL101 based on extensive preclinical work and we look forward to further advancing the TENACITY trial.”
The Phase 2 study is designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of AL101 monotherapy in patients with Notch-activated R/M TNBC. It is an open-label, multicenter, single arm study which is expected to initially enroll up to 26 patients with Notch-activated R/M TNBC whose disease has recurred or progressed after three or fewer lines of prior therapy. Notch activation will be determined using a Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) based assay screen. Ayala expects to report preliminary data by the end of 2021.
About AL101
AL101 is an investigational small molecule Gamma Secretase Inhibitor (GSI) that is designed to potently and selectively inhibit Notch 1, 2, 3 and 4, and is currently being evaluated in two Phase 2 clinical studies, ACCURACY and TENACITY, in patients with adenoid cystic carcinoma (ACC) and in patients with triple negative breast cancer (TNBC), respectively. AL101 is designed to inhibit the expression of Notch gene targets by blocking the final cleavage step by the gamma secretase required for Notch activation. Ayala obtained an exclusive, worldwide license to develop and commercialize AL101 from Bristol-Myers Squibb Company in November 2017. AL101 was granted U.S. FDA Fast Track Designation and Orphan Drug Designation for the treatment of ACC.
