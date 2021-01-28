 

Apollo Named One of the “Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality” by the Human Rights Campaign’s 2021 Corporate Equality Index

Firm earned 100 on the annual assessment of LGBTQ workplace equality

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO) (together with its consolidated subsidiaries, “Apollo”) today announced it has been recognized as a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality by scoring 100% on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2021 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), the nation’s foremost benchmarking survey and report on corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ workplace equality.

Apollo earned the highest marks possible in a CEI review of criteria that fall under four central pillars:

  1. Non-discrimination policies across business entities;
  2. Equitable benefits for LGBTQ workers and their families;
  3. Supporting an inclusive culture; and,
  4. Corporate social responsibility.

“At Apollo, it’s one of our core values to champion diversity, equity and inclusion and we are proud to be recognized as a best place to work for LGBTQ equality by the HRC’s 2021 Corporate Equality Index,” said Matthew Breitfelder, Global Head of Human Capital at Apollo. “We look forward to building on our efforts, which in 2020 were highlighted by the launch of our affinity network Apollo Pride, forging new partnerships, and welcoming Jonathan Simon as our Head of Leadership Development and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.”

Breitfelder added, “We are equally excited to see a number of Apollo funds’ portfolio companies receive high marks on the Corporate Equality Index, indicative of the commitment across the broader Apollo network to lead responsibly.”

As part of Apollo’s long-standing commitment to promoting inclusivity in the workplace, last year the firm launched Apollo Pride, an employee network dedicated to promoting a safe, equitable and inclusive environment for LGBTQ employees and their allies. Apollo also maintains partnerships with leading organizations such as Out Leadership and Out & Equal, which provide an array of resources to help companies promote LGBTQ equality.

To learn more about the 2021 Corporate Equality Index, visit http://www.hrc.org/cei.

About Apollo

Apollo is a leading global alternative investment manager with offices in New York, Los Angeles, San Diego, Houston, Bethesda, London, Frankfurt, Madrid, Luxembourg, Mumbai, Delhi, Singapore, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Tokyo. Apollo had assets under management of approximately $433 billion as of September 30, 2020 in credit, private equity and real assets funds invested across a core group of nine industries where Apollo has considerable knowledge and resources. For more information about Apollo, please visit www.apollo.com.

Apollo Contact Information:

For investors please contact:
Peter Mintzberg
Head of Investor Relations
Apollo Global Management, Inc.
+1 212 822 0528
APOInvestorRelations@apollo.com

For media inquiries please contact:
Joanna Rose
Global Head of Corporate Communications
Apollo Global Management, Inc.
+1 212 822 0491
Communications@apollo.com




