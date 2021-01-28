Healthcare Education Market worth $125.2 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report " Healthcare Education Market by Provider (Universities and Academic Centers, Continuing Medical Education), Delivery Mode (Classroom-based, E-Learning), Application (Cardiology, Internal Medicine), End User- Analysis and Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Healthcare Education Solutions Market is expected to reach 125.2 billion by 2025 from USD 83.6 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Healthcare Education Solutions Market"

96 – Tables

38 – Figures

166 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=257938351

The Growth in this market is primarily driven by the technological advancements in the healthcare industry, rapid growth in the online education and e-learning sector, and the presence of stringent regulatory mandates related to CME programs. However, lack of face to face interaction and unreliable infrastructure cause a barrier to market growth.

The companies have a large market spread across various countries in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The COVID-19 pandemic changed the course of education, forcing educational institutes to conduct classes online. Working professionals also had to abruptly shift to working from home. A number of events, workshops, and conferences were postponed or canceled. As a result, the adoption of electronic education (E-education) platforms such as digital conferences, webinars, medical blogs, and social media increased. According to studies, online learning services providers are expected to experience a surge in the number of new enrolments, and this trend is expected to continue till the end of 2021.

Providers are responsible for launching newer educational solutions and improving the market scenario.

On the basis of provider, the healthcare education market is segmented into universities and academic centers, OEMs/pharmaceutical companies, continuing medical education (CME) providers, learning management system providers, educational platforms, and medical simulation providers. In 2019, the universities and academic centers segment accounted for the largest share of 92.9% of the healthcare education solutions market. The shortage of healthcare workers required to deliver quality healthcare services is the major factor contributing to the large share of this segment.