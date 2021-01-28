 

Healthcare Education Market worth $125.2 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
28.01.2021, 15:30  |  78   |   |   

CHICAGO, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Healthcare Education Market by Provider (Universities and Academic Centers, Continuing Medical Education), Delivery Mode (Classroom-based, E-Learning), Application (Cardiology, Internal Medicine), End User- Analysis and Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Healthcare Education Solutions Market is expected to reach 125.2 billion by 2025 from USD 83.6 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period.

MarketsandMarkets_Logo

Browse in-depth TOC on "Healthcare Education Solutions Market"

96 – Tables
38 – Figures
166 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=257938351

The Growth in this market is primarily driven by the technological advancements in the healthcare industry, rapid growth in the online education and e-learning sector, and the presence of stringent regulatory mandates related to CME programs. However, lack of face to face interaction and unreliable infrastructure cause a barrier to market growth.

The companies have a large market spread across various countries in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The COVID-19 pandemic changed the course of education, forcing educational institutes to conduct classes online. Working professionals also had to abruptly shift to working from home. A number of events, workshops, and conferences were postponed or canceled. As a result, the adoption of electronic education (E-education) platforms such as digital conferences, webinars, medical blogs, and social media increased. According to studies, online learning services providers are expected to experience a surge in the number of new enrolments, and this trend is expected to continue till the end of 2021.

Providers are responsible for launching newer educational solutions and improving the market scenario.

On the basis of provider, the healthcare education market is segmented into universities and academic centers, OEMs/pharmaceutical companies, continuing medical education (CME) providers, learning management system providers, educational platforms, and medical simulation providers. In 2019, the universities and academic centers segment accounted for the largest share of 92.9% of the healthcare education solutions market. The shortage of healthcare workers required to deliver quality healthcare services is the major factor contributing to the large share of this segment.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Healthcare Education Market worth $125.2 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets CHICAGO, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - According to the new market research report "Healthcare Education Market by Provider (Universities and Academic Centers, Continuing Medical Education), Delivery Mode (Classroom-based, E-Learning), Application …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
GGV Capital Raises $2.52 Billion to Invest in Entrepreneurs Around the World
Gold Mining Operations Expected to See High Rates Of Return In 2021
Trade Volume Explodes as Retail Traders Make Their Mark
The Real Reason Electric Vehicle Stocks Exploded In 2020
Oshidori International and Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment Join in Bid for the Nagasaki Integrated ...
Protective Coatings Market Size to Reach Revenues of over USD 46 Billion by 2026 - Arizton
Servo Motors and Drives Market Size to Reach Revenues of around USD 19 Billion by 2026 - Arizton
Palma Ceia SemiDesign Announces PCS1100 Wi-Fi 6E 4x4: 4 Transceiver
Neobanking Market Size Worth $722.60 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 47.7%: Grand View Research, Inc.
SMMT - UK car production down -29.3% in 2020 as coronavirus slams brakes on sector
Titel
Investors Are Eating Up Plant-Based Investment Opportunities By the Truck Load
The Plant-based Food Market Boom is Just Getting Started
Online Betting Companies Positioned to Continue Momentum into 2021
The World's Next Great Onshore Oil Discovery Could Be Here
GGV Capital Raises $2.52 Billion to Invest in Entrepreneurs Around the World
Gold Mining Operations Expected to See High Rates Of Return In 2021
Hisense Creates Bold New Campaign With Partner Club Paris Saint-Germain
Senior Management Executive Alphan Gogus Appointed as Regional GM for Huobi Russia , Turkey and ...
Trade Volume Explodes as Retail Traders Make Their Mark
Bulls on the Street Watching Billion Dollar Electric Vehicle (EV) Market Shift into High Gear
Titel
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
3 Ways To Play The Electric Vehicle Boom in 2021
Investors Are Eating Up Plant-Based Investment Opportunities By the Truck Load
BTCC Exchange: Crypto Trends to Look Out for in 2021
Sports Betting Market Poised For An Even Bigger Boom In 2021
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Altimmune, Inc. - ALT
Mytheresa Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering
McGraw Hill to Provide Digital Learning Solutions to the King Salman International University in ...
ITM Power plc Sale to Linde of World's Largest PEM Electrolyser
Why Tech Stocks That Help Companies Grow Are Expected to Continue Their Dominance in 2021
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods