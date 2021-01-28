- Commerzbank announces cornerstones of its new strategy, resolution by Board of Managing Directors planned for 3 February 2021

Commerzbank to significantly increase profitability through deep restructuring and comprehensive digitalisation 28.01.2021

- Overall headcount reduction of 10,000 full-time equivalents (FTEs) intended

- Reduction of number of branches to 450

- Reduction of cost base by €1.4 billion targeted for 2024 compared with 2020

- Return on Tangible Equity (RoTE) of 6.5% to 7% targeted for 2024

- CEO Manfred Knof: "We will focus on our strengths and consistently restructure."



Commerzbank intends to launch an in-depth restructuring programme. As part of its transformation, the Bank strives to combine the benefits of a fully digitalised bank with personal advice, consistent customer focus, and sustainability. Costs are to be significantly reduced and profitability substantially increased by 2024.This will enable Commerzbank to further strengthen its leading position as the Bank for the German Mittelstand and as a strong partner for approximately eleven million Private and Small-Business Customers.

The Bank's Board of Managing Directors has submitted a draft of the new strategy programme to the Supervisory Board. The Supervisory Board meeting in which this proposal is due to be discussed is scheduled for 3 February 2021. After that the strategy is to be decided upon by the Board of Managing Directors. So far, no decisions have been taken on any item of the strategy programme. The early publication of planned cornerstones is a consequence of the current media coverage.

Manfred Knof, Chairman of the Board of Managing Directors of Commerzbank AG: "We want to focus on Commerzbank's strengths and secure its strong performance for the long term. To achieve this, we will thoroughly reduce complexity and cut costs. Our goals are very ambitious, but we will do everything necessary to achieve them. Thereby, the Bank will create value for customers, employees, shareholders, and society as a whole."