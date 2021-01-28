Precipio Launches COVID-19 Antibody Testing at Point-of-Care

Following the receipt of FDA EUA by Nirmidas, Precipio begins market roll out to POC

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Specialty cancer diagnostics company Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPO) announces that following receipt of an Emergency Use Authorization from the FDA by Nirmidas Biotech, Inc., the developer and manufacturer of the COVID-19 antibody test, Precipio has begun to roll out these tests to the market.



After signing a sales and distribution agreement with Nirmidas earlier this week, Precipio has started with its installed oncology customer base, and will continue to expand into the market via additional sales channels. The test, produced by Nirmidas, a biotech company based in Palo Alto, CA is the first US-based product to receive EUA for point-of-care for its rapid COVID-19 antibody test.

As the nationwide rollout of the vaccine continues, the value of rapid antibody testing increases dramatically. First, to those who are deliberating whether to take the vaccine or not, the results of an antibody testing offers another important data point in making that decision. Individuals who have been infected with the virus (whether they display symptoms, or are asymptomatic), and subsequently develop antibodies that are detected by the COVID-19 antibody test, can use that result as another decision-making factor as they consider the vaccine. The test offered by Precipio employs the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein’s RBD antigen for detection, which is the specific binding target of neutralization antibodies resulting from vaccines or prior COVID-19 infection.

Additionally, given that the vaccine is designed to create a response that will cause the body to develop antibodies, the ability to test for the presence of these antibodies post-vaccination will provide an important tool for individuals and healthcare providers to assess the efficacy of the vaccine.

Precipio encourages all individuals to consult with their physician as to their decisions regarding testing, vaccination, and other decisions regarding their healthcare.

“We are excited to partner with Precipio to make our tests rapidly and widely deployed in the US for point-of-care testing,” said Nirmidas CEO Dr. Meijie Tang. “We also look forward to developing a test that could be used in every household.“

“We are delighted to see the fruits of our work culminate in the ability to now bring this important test to the market, and contribute to the battle against this pandemic,” said Ilan Danieli, Precipio’s CEO. “The FDA continues to demonstrate their willingness to expand the reach and usability of these tests, and we hope to soon see progress on the at-home testing front as well.”