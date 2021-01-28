 

Vow ASA Notification of trade - primary insider

Maria Therese Victoria Badin, who is a related party of the CEO of Vow ASA, Mr. Henrik Badin, has today purchased 2 650 shares at a price of NOK 38.30 per share. After this transaction, Ms. Badin controls 39 999 shares in the Company. Mr. Henrik Badin controls, in addition, 10 500 000 shares in the Company through his 100 % owned company Badin Invest Ltd.


For further queries, please contact

Vow ASA
Erik Magelssen - CFO
Tel: + 47 928 88 728
Email: erik.magelssen@vowasa.com


About Vow ASA
In Vow and our subsidiaries Scanship and Etia we are passionate about preventing pollution. Our world leading solutions convert biomass and waste into valuable resources and generate clean and CO2 neutral energy for a wide range of industries.

Cruise ships on every ocean have Vow technology inside which processes waste and purifies wastewater. Fish farmers are adopting similar solutions, and public utilities and industries use our solutions for sludge processing, waste management and biogas production on land.

Our ambitions go further than this. With our advanced technologies and solutions, we turn waste into biogenetic fuels to help decarbonize industry and convert plastic waste into fuel, clean energy and high-value pyro carbon. Our solutions are scalable, standardized, patented and thoroughly documented, and our capability to deliver is well proven. They are key to end waste and stop pollution.

Located in Oslo, the parent company Vow ASA is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker VOW from 13 January 2020).


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


 

 


