Vivos Inc. Provides 2020 Recap and Outlines 2021 Objectives

Richland WA, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vivos Inc. (OTCQB: RDGL), provides 2020 recap and outlines future objectives. Vivos’ CEO, Dr. Mike Korenko stated, “as we begin 2021, I think it is important to review our progress during the past year and provide some insight on our goals and expectations for 2021 and beyond.”



We made significant progress in 2020 despite the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on our operations. Highlights for 2020 include the following: