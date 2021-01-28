Vivos Inc. Provides 2020 Recap and Outlines 2021 Objectives
Richland WA, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vivos Inc. (OTCQB:
RDGL), provides 2020 recap and outlines future objectives. Vivos’ CEO, Dr. Mike Korenko stated, “as we begin 2021, I think it is important to review our progress during the past year and provide
some insight on our goals and expectations for 2021 and beyond.”
We made significant progress in 2020 despite the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on our operations. Highlights for 2020 include the following:
- ISOPET THERAPY
- The University of Missouri agreed to provide IsoPet therapy as a regional clinic.
- Washington State University and the University of Missouri began an initiative to demonstrate treating solid tumors in horses. Both are still are on virus standdown, but we are optimistic that these initiatives will go live later this year.
- We received expressions of Interest for IsoPet therapy for patients in eighteen states, Vancouver BC, and Montreal Canada.
- Continued IsoPet treatments at Vista Veterinary Hospital. Most cases were advanced vs. early-stage cancers so we refined techniques for treating large primary
tumors and tumor margins. In all cases the treatment was well tolerated and the patients experienced benefits from the therapy.
- RADIOGEL HUMAN THERAPY
- Upgraded the Quality Management System necessary for the pedigree of all future testing to comply with the strict FDA guidelines.
- Initiated the key contracts for pre-clinical testing.
- Modified our initial Indication for Use to focus on non-resectable cancerous lymph nodes, particularly in the head and neck related to thyroid cancer.
- Developed a strong working relationship with three doctors at Mayo Clinic.
- Completed surrogate lymph node testing using mouse spleen injections to demonstrate uniform perfusion and stability to help obtain authorization from Mayo Clinic administration for a clinical trial.
- Applied for Breakthrough Device Designation with the FDA. This would have accelerated FDA review, but was ultimately not granted. However, it opened a new
communication link with the FDA and provided significant insights for the upcoming IDE submission. The FDA feedback and insight will save us considerable time by focusing the content of our
application for the Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) and future clinical trials.
