DIAGNOS announces the re-opening of its medical testing in Panama

“Following a long-standing presence in Panama and in collaboration with Retina & Eye , DIAGNOS’ distributor, we have proven the effectiveness of DIAGNOS’ AI solution. After overcoming the current lockdown of the pandemic, CliniLab is pleased to announce it is resuming operations with different types of projects in the public and private health sectors in Panama, which will add value to our patients in partnership with DIAGNOS. The implementation experience of DIAGNOS' technology is remarkable, its turn-key solution keeps the specialists and the patients safe and we love the principle that AI provides. It’s a pure driven technology approach without replacing the most important factor, the human factor, where specialists follow up with patients using the telemedicine digital tool. We’re adopting this new technology to positively impact the health market in Panama, and we’re doing it with DIAGNOS”, said Mme. Katherine Prieto, Director of Operations from CliniLab Panama .

BROSSARD, Quebec, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diagnos Inc. (“DIAGNOS” or “the Corporation”) (TSX Venture: ADK) (OTCQB: DGNOF) a leader in early detection of critical health issues through the use of its FLAIRE platform based on Artificial Intelligence (AI), announces today the reopening of its operations in Panama.

“This is a great opportunity for DIAGNOS to demonstrate that our medical technology platform can easily interconnect, not only with the ophthalmologists, but cardiologists as well. Our CARA platform offers a real-time analysis that is beneficial for both areas of specialties which is provided by our Telemedicine-AI based services to screen the general population. Early screening is key and starts at the age of 20 in order to detect and prevent avoidable blindness in real-time. We’ve carefully designed not only our high-tech solution, but we’ve also put a protocol in place and a roll-out plan for CliniLab’s flagship Telemedicine service in order to make it a sustainable project. This will allow our retina service to remain part of every patients’ check-up and refer them accordingly to each specialists”, said André Larente, President of DIAGNOS.

About CLINILAB

Created in 2019, the main corporate purpose is the development, design, planning and operations of health services, specifically in the management of general and specialized medicine clinic by integrating clinical laboratory services certified by the Technical Health Council as a Level 2 laboratory: hematology, special chemistry, general chemistry, serological test. Focused on being the main reference among the private hospitals in the nation, we make available to our clients the following services: general medicine, specialized medicine, telemedicine, level 2 clinical laboratory, home or business care, collective sampling, medical care through our mobile unit, among others.

About DIAGNOS

DIAGNOS is a publicly traded Canadian corporation dedicated to early detection of critical health problems based of its FLAIRE Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform. FLAIRE allows for quick modifying and developing of applications such as CARA (Computer Assisted Retina Analysis). CARA’s AI-based image enhancement algorithms provide sharper, clearer and easier-to-analyze retinal images. CARA is a cost-effective tool for real-time screening of large volumes of patients. CARA has been cleared for commercialization by the following regulators: Health Canada, the FDA (USA), CE (Europe), COFEPRIS (Mexico) and Saudi FDA (Saudi Arabia).

