Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Achieves Perfect Score for 15th Consecutive Year on the Human Rights Campaign’s 2021 Corporate Equality Index

The CEI evaluates LGBTQ-related policies and practices, including non-discrimination policies, employee benefits, demonstrated organizational competency and accountability around LGBTQ diversity and inclusion, public commitment to LGBTQ equality, and responsible citizenship. Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s efforts in satisfying all of the CEI’s criteria resulted in another 100 percent score, as well as the designation as a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality.

NEW ALBANY, Ohio, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF), a leading, global specialty retailer of apparel and accessories, today announced it has received a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign’s 2021 Corporate Equality Index (CEI) for the 15 th year in a row. The CEI is the nation’s premier benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ workplace equality.

“We are thrilled to achieve a perfect score on the CEI for the fifteenth consecutive year,” said Fran Horowitz, Chief Executive Officer of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. “This rating is a testament to the values that guide our company and our ongoing commitment to embracing diversity in all its forms – including in our company’s policies and culture, brand partnerships, marketing, product collections and more. We look forward to continuing our support of the LGBTQ+ community throughout 2021 and beyond.”

Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s brands are proud to partner with like-minded organizations to support the LGTBQ+ community. Since 2010, the Abercrombie & Fitch brand has partnered with The Trevor Project, the world's largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ young people – and since 2017, Hollister has partnered with GLSEN, the leading national education organization creating safe and inclusive K-12 schools for all youth, regardless of sexual orientation, gender identity and/or gender expression. To date, Abercrombie & Fitch Co. and its customers have raised more than $5 million to support these organizations.

“From the previously unimaginable impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, to a long overdue reckoning with racial injustice, 2020 was an unprecedented year. Yet, many businesses across the nation stepped up and continued to prioritize and champion LGBTQ equality,” said Alphonso David, Human Rights Campaign President. “This year has shown us that tools like the CEI are crucial in the work to increase equity and inclusion in the workplace, but also that companies must breathe life into these policies and practices in real and tangible ways. Thank you to the companies that understand protecting their LGBTQ employees and consumers from discrimination is not just the right thing to do—but the best business decision.”