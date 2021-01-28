 

American Green (OTC ERBB) Hires Gierczyk, Inc. to Design and Build the Company’s New Cannabis Grow Management Operations

PHOENIX, AZ, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Today American Green (ERBB:OTC) announced  that it has hired Gierczyk Inc to be the General Contractor for the company’s planned 2021 expansion.  Gierczyk, Inc. president, James P. Gierczyk, will be overseeing site selection along with American Green.   Gierczyk, Inc. has completed over 400 commercial and residential projects including the 1,800-acre mixed used golf course development of Las Sendas in our home state of Arizona and the three General Mills manufacturing plants in Conyers, Georgia and one in Chicago, Illinois. 

American Green president, David Gwyther, stated, “We are extremely pleased to be working directly with Jimmy Gierczyk and the highly experienced and competent design, build, and development team at Gierczyk Inc. Members of the Gierczyk team were instrumental in the completion of two 60,000 square foot cannabis grow operations in Arizona. 

Mr. Gierczyk added, “We have analyzed a number of possible cannabis grow sites for the company and our staff is already at work analyzing supply-chain materials availability.  We are working closely with Bryan Croteau, American Green’s Grow Manager, to assure we find the optimal expansion location.”

Concludes Mr. Gierczyk, “American Green has been a pleasure to work with over these past few months. The company has been one of the best groups of professionals I’ve worked with over my career.”

In Q4/20, American Green's Board of Directors approved Cannabis Grow expansion plans and we are well on our way.

About American Green, Inc.

In 2009, American Green, Inc. became America’s second publicly traded company in the cannabis sector. American Green now, with its more than 50,000 certified beneficial shareholders, is one of the largest (in shareholder count) in the cannabis sector.  American Green's mission is to lead the cannabis and premium CBD industry. Leveraging our team of professionals in cultivation management, manufacturing, extraction, wholesale, retail, and community outreach, we strive to develop sustainable initiatives in the cannabis-adjacent and CBD industries, laser-focused on adding company and shareholder value.

