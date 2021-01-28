 

GameStop Earns Top Marks in Human Rights Campaign’s 2021 Corporate Equality Index

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.01.2021, 16:00  |  48   |   |   

For the eighth consecutive year, GameStop earns 100 on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s annual assessment of LGBTQ workplace equality index

GRAPEVINE, Texas, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GameStop proudly announced today that it has received a perfect score of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2021 Corporate Equality Index, the nation’s foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ workplace equality. This marks the eighth consecutive year that GameStop has earned top marks in the annual workplace campaign.

“Receiving this award and designation as a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality is an honor for GameStop,” says George Sherman, chief executive officer for GameStop. “Our values compel us to be the voice, commit to inclusion, and personify respect. At GameStop, we act on this through championing causes for the LGBTQ community, and all those committed to improving and protecting the rights of every human.”

“From the previously unimaginable impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, to a long overdue reckoning with racial injustice, 2020 was an unprecedented year. Yet, many businesses across the nation stepped up and continued to prioritize and champion LGBTQ equality,” said Alphonso David, Human Rights Campaign President. “This year has shown us that tools like the CEI are crucial in the work to increase equity and inclusion in the workplace, but also that companies must breathe life into these policies and practices in real and tangible ways. Thank you to the companies that understand protecting their LGBTQ employees and consumers from discrimination is not just the right thing to do—but the best business decision.”

The results of the 2021 CEI showcase how 1,142 U.S.-based companies are not only promoting LGBTQ-friendly workplace policies in the U.S., but also for the 57% of CEI-rated companies with global operations who are helping advance the cause of LGBTQ inclusion in workplaces abroad. GameStop’s efforts in satisfying all of the CEI’s criteria earned a 100 percent ranking and the designation as one of the Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality.

The CEI rates employers providing these crucial protections to over 18 million U.S. workers and an additional 17 million abroad. Companies rated in the CEI include Fortune magazine’s 500 largest publicly traded businesses, American Lawyer magazine’s top 200 revenue-grossing law firms (AmLaw 200), and hundreds of publicly and privately held mid- to large-sized businesses.

The CEI rates companies on detailed criteria falling under four central pillars:

  • Non-discrimination policies across business entities
  • Equitable benefits for LGBTQ workers and their families
  • Supporting an inclusive culture
  • Corporate social responsibility

The full report is available online at www.hrc.org/cei.

About The Human Rights Campaign Foundation
The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is the educational arm of America's largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer people. HRC envisions a world where LGBTQ people are embraced as full members of society at home, at work and in every community.

About GameStop
GameStop Corp., a Fortune 500 company headquartered in Grapevine, Texas, is a digital-first omni-channel retailer, offering games and entertainment products in its nearly 5,000 stores and comprehensive E-Commerce properties across 10 countries. GameStop, through its family of brands offers the best selection of new and pre-owned video gaming consoles, accessories and video game titles, in both physical and digital formats. GameStop also offers fans a wide variety of POP! vinyl figures, collectibles, board games and more. Through GameStop’s unique buy-sell-trade program, gamers can trade in video game consoles, games, and accessories, as well as consumer electronics for cash or in-store credit. The company's consumer product network also includes www.gamestop.com and Game Informer magazine, the world's leading print and digital video game publication. General information about GameStop Corp. can be obtained at the Company’s corporate website. Follow @GameStop and @GameStopCorp on Twitter and find GameStop on Facebook at www.facebook.com/GameStop. 

CONTACT: Contact:
Michael Delgado
GameStop Public Relations
MichaelDelgado@gamestop.com

GameStop New (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

GameStop Earns Top Marks in Human Rights Campaign’s 2021 Corporate Equality Index For the eighth consecutive year, GameStop earns 100 on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s annual assessment of LGBTQ workplace equality indexGRAPEVINE, Texas, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - GameStop proudly announced today that it has …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Tesla Releases Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Nokia to publish fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 report on 4 February 2021
POET Technologies Announces Upsize to Private Placement
American Airlines Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results
Aeterna Zentaris Expands Orphan Drug Development Pipeline with Targeted Immunosuppressive ...
Endeavour Silver Provides 2021 Production and Cost Guidance, Forecasting 3.6-4.3 Million oz Silver ...
Valneva Commences Manufacturing of its Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine, Completes Phase ...
Lordstown Motors Releases Business Updates; Prepares Ohio Factory to Begin Building Betas Next ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces US$125 Million Bought Deal Financing
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
Exela Technologies Announces 1 for 3 Reverse Stock Split
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
Sorrento Announces Positive Preliminary Results of Phase 1b Study of COVI-MSC for Treatment of ICU ...
Updated Time: Plug Power Business Update Conference Call on January 26, 2021 to Begin at 8:30 AM ET
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16:12 Uhr
Die besten User-Stimmen: Gamestop-Aktie im Spiel mit dem Feuer: “Dieses Spiel beenden wir und nicht die Hedgefonds“
15:38 Uhr
"Windhundrennen": Gamestop: Blinde Zockerei oder Demokratisierung des Trading? – SEC lauert schon
14:35 Uhr
Aktien New York Ausblick: Lage beruhigt sich nach kleinem Ausverkauf
11:56 Uhr
Tesla, Apple, Facebook, Microsoft, Gamestop, Varta, JinkoSolar, Ynvisible - Maydorns Meinung
09:49 Uhr
Marktmanipulation: Reddit-Trader attackieren die Wallstreet(1) 
09:43 Uhr
Fastly-Aktie +10 %! Die nächste GameStop-Aktie?!
09:30 Uhr
Vergiss die GameStop-Aktie: Diese Wachstumsrakete hat wirklich gigantisches Potenzial!
09:23 Uhr
Videoausblick: Alle Gewinne futsch - heute neuer Short-Squeeze?
09:21 Uhr
Aktien Frankfurt Eröffnung: DAX kämpft jetzt um die 13.500 – Die Fed lässt den Ball bei der Politik
09:10 Uhr
Gamestop-Aktie: Zock des Jahres

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
16:14 Uhr
1.898
GameStop - Computerspiel-Retailer
10:09 Uhr
2
Marktmanipulation: Reddit-Trader attackieren die Wallstreet
09:48 Uhr
12
Short Squeeze: Gamestop: Spektakuläres Kräftemessen von Shortsellern und Tradern - Chef-Analyst: „Em