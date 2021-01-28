 

First Majestic Responds to Market Activity

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.01.2021, 15:52  |  112   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the request of IIROC ("Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada"), First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) (TSX: FR) (the "Company") wishes to confirm that it is not aware of any material, undisclosed information related to the Company that would account for the recent increase in the market price and level of trading volume of its ordinary shares.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

First Majestic is a publicly traded mining company focused on silver production in Mexico and is aggressively pursuing the development of its existing mineral property assets. The Company presently owns and operates the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine, the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine and the La Encantada Silver Mine. Production from these mines are projected to be between 12.5 to 13.9 million silver ounces or 20.6 to 22.9 million silver equivalent ounces in 2021.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION contact info@firstmajestic.com, visit our website at www.firstmajestic.com or call our toll free number 1.866.529.2807.

FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP.

"signed"

Keith Neumeyer, President & CEO


First Majestic Silver Corporation Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

First Majestic Responds to Market Activity VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - At the request of IIROC ("Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada"), First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) (TSX: FR) (the "Company") wishes to confirm that it is not …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Tesla Releases Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Nokia to publish fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 report on 4 February 2021
POET Technologies Announces Upsize to Private Placement
American Airlines Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results
Aeterna Zentaris Expands Orphan Drug Development Pipeline with Targeted Immunosuppressive ...
Endeavour Silver Provides 2021 Production and Cost Guidance, Forecasting 3.6-4.3 Million oz Silver ...
Valneva Commences Manufacturing of its Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine, Completes Phase ...
Lordstown Motors Releases Business Updates; Prepares Ohio Factory to Begin Building Betas Next ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces US$125 Million Bought Deal Financing
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
Exela Technologies Announces 1 for 3 Reverse Stock Split
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
Sorrento Announces Positive Preliminary Results of Phase 1b Study of COVI-MSC for Treatment of ICU ...
Updated Time: Plug Power Business Update Conference Call on January 26, 2021 to Begin at 8:30 AM ET
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
27.01.21
*** TOP-AKTIE mit SILBER-TURBO: Silber – der neue Analysten-Liebling! SILBER-AKTIEN stehen vor nächster Hausse! Diese Aktie jetzt ins Depot!
23.01.21
Fresnillo plc. : Unterstützung im Visier
22.01.21
goldinvest.de: First Majestic zum Abschluss 2020 mit zweitstärkstem Quartal überhaupt
21.01.21
... SILBER-DEFIZIT kommt: Sofort ANSCHNALLEN - der 1.100% Manager greift wieder an! Massiver NEWSFLOW und NEUER KURSANSTIEG erwartet!
20.01.21
First Majestic produziert 5,5 Mio. Unzen Silberäquivalent im vierten Quartal 2020 (3,5 Mio. Unzen Silber und 26.000 Unzen Gold); gibt Ausblick auf 2021 und Telefonkonferenzdetails
20.01.21
First Majestic Produces 5.5M Silver Eqv. Oz in Q4 2020 (3.5M Silver Oz and 26K Gold Oz); Provides 2021 Outlook and Conference Call Details
20.01.21
Pan American Silver: Zentrale Unterstützung im Visier
20.01.21
First Majestic Produces 5.5M Silver Eqv. Oz in Q4 2020 (3.5M Silver Oz and 26K Gold Oz); Provides 2021 Outlook and Conference Call Details
19.01.21
First Majestic Silver: Das wird jetzt wichtig!
15.01.21
Hecla Mining: Aktie auf Tauchstation

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
16:16 Uhr
41.284
First Majestic, ein Silberjunior auf dem Weg in die Mittelklasse?
01.09.20
2
First Majestic veröffentlicht ESG-Bericht zur Nachhaltigkeit
27.07.20
150
First Majestic Silver...die BLASE ist am platzen!