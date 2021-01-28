 

Giga-tronics to Announce Third Quarter Results and a Conference Call on February 4, 2021

DUBLIN, Calif., Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Giga-tronics Incorporated (OTCQB:GIGA) will release results for the third quarter ended December 26, 2020 on Thursday, February 4, 2021 after the close of trading on the OTCQB Market.

Also on February 4, 2021, Giga-tronics will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. EDT to discuss the results and provide an update on Company operations.

To participate in the call, dial: (888) 517-2470 or (630) 827-6818 and enter PIN Code 7216551#. It is recommended that you call in five to ten minutes prior to the start time. You may also listen to the call via the Giga-tronics website at www.gigatronics.com.

A replay of the call will be available later on the Giga-tronics website under “Investor Relations”. This conference call will reflect management views as of February 4, 2021 only.

Giga-tronics produces electronic warfare test solutions used in the defense industry and RADAR filters used in fighter jet aircrafts.

Headquartered in Dublin, California, Giga-tronics is a publicly held company, traded on the OTCQB Market under the symbol “GIGA”.

Contact: Traci Mitchell
Corporate Controller and Principal Accounting Officer
(925) 328-4650 / tmitchell@gigatronics.com 

Source: Giga-tronics Incorporated




