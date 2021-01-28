Kandi Contracts to Sell 3,000 EVs to Rideshare Partner

Jinhua, China, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: KNDI) (the “Company” or “Kandi”) announced today that one of its subsidiaries, Kandi Electric Vehicles (Hainan) Co., Ltd. (Kandi Hainan) signed a contract to sell 3,000 model K23 electric cars to an operating company in its ride-sharing alliance. The cars will be deployed in the rideshare market by operator Zhejiang Ruiheng Technology Company (“Zhejiang Ruiheng”). The sale is part of Kandi's rideshare development program “ 300,000 government-accredited pure EVs within 5 years.”

Mr. Hu Xiaoming, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Kandi, commented, “After a lengthy process of preparation that demonstrated the commitment of many parties, our rideshare development program is now getting off the ground. We completed a successful trial in Shaoxing and are now ready to start shipments to the local operator as it starts its official launch. We are excited to soon ship our model K23 outfitted with our proprietary battery swap system. ”