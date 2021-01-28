 

22nd Century Group to Relocate Headquarters to Buffalo’s Thriving Larkinville District

New space is ideally equipped and located in the heart of Buffalo’s urban renewal

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y., Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSE American: XXII), a leading plant-based, biotechnology company that is focused on tobacco harm reduction, very low nicotine content tobacco, and hemp/cannabis research, announced today that the Company is moving its corporate headquarters to the up-and-coming Larkinville District in downtown Buffalo.

“We have experienced tremendous positive change in our organization over the past year and this relocation will help us improve on efficiency, collaboration, and our ability to attract and retain top talent,” said James A. Mish, chief executive officer of 22nd Century Group. “We have deep roots in Buffalo, and we are very excited to be moving to the up-and-coming Larkinville District, Buffalo’s oldest manufacturing district, to join other organizations that are revitalizing the city’s tech and business community.”

22nd Century Group’s new Buffalo office space is in a state-of-the-art, restored manufacturing facility located at 500 Seneca Street, joining other multinational technology and professional services companies. The new headquarters will accommodate all of the Company’s staff from its current office location in nearby Williamsville and has significant room for expansion.

The Company believes that authorization of its MRTP application by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), along with its expected growth in the hemp/cannabis space and a soon-to-be-announced third franchise, will require an expansion of resources and space. 22nd Century Group will move to its new headquarters in March 2021.

About 22nd Century Group’s Modified Risk Tobacco Application with FDA for VLN Reduced Nicotine Content Cigarettes

2021 is expected to be a pivotal year for 22nd Century Group. The Company’s Modified Risk Tobacco (MRTP) application for its reduced nicotine content VLN cigarettes is in review with the FDA. Featuring 95 percent less nicotine than typical cigarettes, VLN will serve as a vanguard for the FDA’s ground-breaking Comprehensive Plan for Tobacco and Nicotine Regulation. Published in 2017, the plan aims to set a product standard for cigarettes that achieves “minimally or non-addictive” levels of nicotine. Public health researchers project that within the first year of implementation of the proposed mandate, more than five million adult smokers will quit smoking and more than eight million American lives will be saved by the end of the century.

Zeit
26.01.21
The Buffalo News Op-ed: 22nd Century CEO Urges FDA to Proceed with Plan to Limit Nicotine Levels in Cigarettes
19.01.21
Federal Court Dismisses Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against 22nd Century Group
13.01.21
22nd Century Group Expands VLN Tobacco Growing Program to Support Anticipated Demand of the Company’s Reduced Nicotine Content Cigarettes
11.01.21
22nd Century Group Expands VLN Tobacco Growing Program to Support Anticipated Demand of the Company’s Reduced Nicotine Content Cigarettes

Zeit
14.12.20
73
22nd Century Group