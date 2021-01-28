 

Miroslav Výboh's Company MiddleCap And Its Southworks Office Scheme Becomes UK First To Receive Platinum Smart Building Certification

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
28.01.2021   

Smart Building Certification is the first to measure the 'smartness' of buildings

Integrated building technology will enhance users' wellbeing

LONDON, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MiddleCap, the real estate-focused investment group, announced today that its Southworks development in London has been awarded a Platinum Smart Building Certification. The 70,000 sq ft office scheme, which completes later this year, is the first in the UK to achieve the certification.

Southworks development in London

The Smart Building Certification, which has been developed to promote wellbeing, sustainability, performance, innovation, and health and safety in the built environment, recognises buildings that have smart tech infrastructure in place to evaluate a building's behaviour and performance. The first building awarded Platinum Smart Building Certification was EDGE Olympic Amsterdam.

The Smart Building Certification is the first programme to objectively evaluate the 'smartness' of buildings by assessing six core areas: building usage; user behaviour and collaboration; building performance; building environment; integrative design and connectivity, and health, safety and security.

"It's a big achievement that our first scheme on the UK market received Platinum Smart Building Certification. Our commitment is to bring to the market offices that are enhancing wellbeing, building performance, sustainability and health and safety," said Miroslav Výboh, Chairman & Partner at MiddleCap.

Southworks is the first building to be evaluated in the UK using the Smart Building Certification framework, and has achieved Platinum certification for Core & Shell. Its technology-first approach and number of integrated design and management features will create a responsive and productive environment that enhances users' wellbeing. Some of these include:

  • A single 'digital backbone' – created through applied bGrid technology – links a series of sensors to the IoT, which connect, measure and deliver feedback to building users.
  • A dedicated app (OfficeApp) through which occupiers will be able to directly control heating and lighting to their own preferences and book meeting rooms, creating the optimum working environment.
  • Technology optimised for risk management in the support of longer-term social distancing by monitoring the flow of people throughout the building together with real time information about indoor and outdoor air quality.

The certification highlights Miroslav Výboh's and the whole MiddleCap team commitment to delivering state of the art buildings as the business looks to expand its UK commercial office portfolio.

"We are proud to award Southworks with a Platinum Smart Building Certification. A Core & Shell building with this extensive of an IT infrastructure is quite rare. We rarely see a Core & Shell building go this far to improve health, performance, sustainability, indoor environment, and a user's ability to interact with the space," said Elizabeth Nelson, Head of Research and Innovation at Smart Building Certification.

"This is also a big commitment for the whole team at MiddleCap. Our aim is to find a way how to overachieve current status on our next projects and deliver a building even more oriented towards innovations, wellbeing and sustainability. And this is one of the reasons why I am looking forward for our next project Seal House," added MiddleCap's Chairman Miroslav Výboh.

About MiddleCap

MiddleCap Partners and Mayfair Assets merged in 2018 under its new holding structure in Luxembourg. Since then the holding is operating under the brand MiddleCap Group. MiddleCap became a well know investment and consulting company with headquarter in Luxembourg and offices in London, Berlin, Bratislava, Prague, Dubai and Monaco. Partners of the group are Miroslav Výboh, Matúš Výboh, Michal Kviečinský and Roman Guniš.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1428878/MiddleCap_Southworks.jpg  
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1428879/MiddleCap_Miroslav_Vyboh.jpg

 

Miroslav Vyboh

 

 

 



