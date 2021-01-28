 

Flow Imaging Microscopy/Dynamic Image Analysis Market Worth $ 52.50 Million, Globally, by 2027 at 7.80% CAGR Verified Market Research

- The Global Flow Imaging Microscopy/Dynamic Image Analysis Market is principally driven by increasing research activities in the field of nanotechnology

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Flow Imaging Microscopy/Dynamic Image Analysis Market" By Type (Biologics, Small Molecules), By Application (Biotechnology Companies, Pharmaceutical Companies), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Flow Imaging Microscopy/Dynamic Image Analysis Market was valued at USD 31.04 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 52.50 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.80 % from 2021 to 2027.

Flow Imaging Microscopy/Dynamic Image Analysis Market

Global Flow Imaging Microscopy/Dynamic Image Analysis Market Overview

The Global Flow Imaging Microscopy/Dynamic Image Analysis Market is principally driven by increasing research activities in the field of nanotechnology. In addition, growing investments in pharmaceutical R&D is also expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are making meaningful investments in research to meet the increasing needs of the healthcare sector. For example, According to the 2019 Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA) member annual study, in 2018 its member companies funded USD 79.6 billion in research and development (R&D). Furthermore, the collaborations between pharmaceutical companies and healthcare stakeholders for R&D into therapeutics will also spur the adoption of lab automation. Hence exceeding the production levels will expect to drive the demand of the flow imaging microscopy market. Moreover, stringent regulatory guidelines for product quality across all industries across the globe are also driving the growth of the targeted market.

The major players in the market are Bio-Techne (US), Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Japan), Microtrac MRB (Germany), Micromeritics Instrument Corporation (US), Fritsch (Germany), Haver & Boecker (Germany), Spectris (UK), HORIBA (Japan),Shimadzu Corporation (Japan, and Anton Paar (Austria).

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Flow Imaging Microscopy/Dynamic Image Analysis Market On the basis of Type, Application, and Geography.

  • Flow Imaging Microscopy/Dynamic Image Analysis Market by Type
    • Biologics
    • Small Molecules
  • Flow Imaging Microscopy/Dynamic Image Analysis Market by Application
    • Biotechnology companies
    • Pharmaceutical companies
  • Flow Imaging Microscopy/Dynamic Image Analysis Market by Geography
    • North America
      • U.S
      • Canada
      • Mexico
    • Europe
      • Germany
      • France
      • U.K
      • Rest of Europe
    • Asia Pacific
      • China
      • Japan
      • India
      • Rest of Asia Pacific
    • ROW
      • Middle East & Africa
      • Latin America

