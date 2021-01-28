 

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

28.01.2021 / 16:04
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Yvonne
Last name(s): Winkler-Goedsche

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title: Dr.
First name: Marcus
Last name(s): Goedsche
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
ALLGEIER SE

b) LEI
529900IQAYRZIGKOJL63 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2GS633

b) Nature of the transaction
Gift of 9,400 shares from Yvonne Winkler-Goedsche to Paul Goedsche

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
2021-01-27; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: ALLGEIER SE
Einsteinstraße 172
81677 München
Germany
http://www.allgeier.com

 
