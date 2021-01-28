CBL Properties Announces Addition of Rooms to Go at Cross Creek Mall in Fayetteville, North Carolina

CBL Properties (OTCMKTS:CBLAQ) today announced the addition of Rooms To Go as part of the redevelopment of the Sears parcel at Cross Creek Mall in Fayetteville, North Carolina. The 45,000-square-foot store will be located in a portion of the former Sears parcel.

“Known for their exemplary customer service, Rooms To Go will offer visitors to Cross Creek Mall a high-quality option for their home décor and furniture needs,” said Stephen Lebovitz, chief executive officer, CBL Properties. “We are looking forward to work beginning on this project soon as the first phase of the redevelopment of the former Sears which will bring exciting new uses to another CBL property.”