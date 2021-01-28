 

CBL Properties Announces Addition of Rooms to Go at Cross Creek Mall in Fayetteville, North Carolina

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
28.01.2021, 16:00  |  27   |   |   

CBL Properties (OTCMKTS:CBLAQ) today announced the addition of Rooms To Go as part of the redevelopment of the Sears parcel at Cross Creek Mall in Fayetteville, North Carolina. The 45,000-square-foot store will be located in a portion of the former Sears parcel.

“Known for their exemplary customer service, Rooms To Go will offer visitors to Cross Creek Mall a high-quality option for their home décor and furniture needs,” said Stephen Lebovitz, chief executive officer, CBL Properties. “We are looking forward to work beginning on this project soon as the first phase of the redevelopment of the former Sears which will bring exciting new uses to another CBL property.”

Rooms To Go is expected to open in the fourth quarter of 2021. Future plans for the redevelopment at Cross Creek Mall include additional dining options as well as new retail and other uses. Announcements will be made as plans are finalized.

About Cross Creek Mall

Cross Creek Mall features more than 150 great specialty shops and is anchored by Belk, JCPenney, and Macy’s. Cross Creek Mall is conveniently located at the intersection of Morganton and Skibo Roads. For more information, visit online at www.CrossCreekMall.com.

About CBL Properties

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market‑dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL’s portfolio is comprised of 106 properties totaling 65.7 million square feet across 25 states, including 64 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 8 properties managed for third parties. CBL seeks to continuously strengthen its company and portfolio through active management, aggressive leasing and profitable reinvestment in its properties. For more information visit cblproperties.com.



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CBL Properties Announces Addition of Rooms to Go at Cross Creek Mall in Fayetteville, North Carolina CBL Properties (OTCMKTS:CBLAQ) today announced the addition of Rooms To Go as part of the redevelopment of the Sears parcel at Cross Creek Mall in Fayetteville, North Carolina. The 45,000-square-foot store will be located in a portion of the former …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces the Closing of Its CDN $2,122,500 (equiv US$1,650,000) Private ...
Apple Reports First Quarter Results
Palantir Technologies and Rio Tinto Sign Multi-Year Enterprise Partnership
ServiceNow Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results
Exxon Mobil Corporation Declares First Quarter Dividend
Zymeworks Advances HER2 Bispecific Antibody-Drug Conjugate, ZW49, into Expansion Cohort Stage of ...
Faraday Future to List on NASDAQ Through Merger With Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. With ...
Juniper Networks Announces Close of Apstra Acquisition
Balyo Generates Revenue of €6.6 Million in the Fourth Quarter of 2020, up 87% Year-on-year
Titel
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Lauren Friedman Stat Joins Palantir Board of Directors
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
EVgo, an LS Power Company, and Leader in U.S. Electric Vehicle Fast Charging, to Publicly List ...
Cresco Labs Announces Closing of Offering of Subordinate Voting Shares
The GEO Group Announces Tax Treatment of 2020 Dividends
TILRAY INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of Tilray, Inc. - TLRY
IBM Reports 2020 Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Results
Titel
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update