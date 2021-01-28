CBL Properties Announces Addition of Rooms to Go at Cross Creek Mall in Fayetteville, North Carolina
CBL Properties (OTCMKTS:CBLAQ) today announced the addition of Rooms To Go as part of the redevelopment of the Sears parcel at Cross Creek Mall in Fayetteville, North Carolina. The 45,000-square-foot store will be located in a portion of the former Sears parcel.
“Known for their exemplary customer service, Rooms To Go will offer visitors to Cross Creek Mall a high-quality option for their home décor and furniture needs,” said Stephen Lebovitz, chief executive officer, CBL Properties. “We are looking forward to work beginning on this project soon as the first phase of the redevelopment of the former Sears which will bring exciting new uses to another CBL property.”
Rooms To Go is expected to open in the fourth quarter of 2021. Future plans for the redevelopment at Cross Creek Mall include additional dining options as well as new retail and other uses. Announcements will be made as plans are finalized.
About Cross Creek Mall
Cross Creek Mall features more than 150 great specialty shops and is anchored by Belk, JCPenney, and Macy’s. Cross Creek Mall is conveniently located at the intersection of Morganton and Skibo Roads. For more information, visit online at www.CrossCreekMall.com.
About CBL Properties
Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market‑dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL’s portfolio is comprised of 106 properties totaling 65.7 million square feet across 25 states, including 64 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 8 properties managed for third parties. CBL seeks to continuously strengthen its company and portfolio through active management, aggressive leasing and profitable reinvestment in its properties. For more information visit cblproperties.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210128005117/en/
0 Kommentare