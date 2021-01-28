 

Gannett Earns Top Marks in Human Rights Campaign’s 2021 Corporate Equality Index

Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE: GCI, “Gannett”, the “Company”), an innovative, digitally focused media and marketing solutions company, proudly announced that it received a score of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2021 Corporate Equality Index (“HRC CEI”), the nation’s foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ workplace equality. Gannett joins the ranks of 767 major U.S. businesses that also earned top marks this year. This is Gannett’s fourth year on the Corporate Equality Index.

“Gannett is deeply committed to fostering an inclusive, diverse and equitable workforce and further supporting a work environment that truly welcomes all,” said Samantha Howland, Gannett’s Chief People Officer. “I’m extremely proud of the work we are doing as a company and of the recognition from HRC CEI. We will continue our journey to building and retaining a workforce that is reflective of our diverse communities.”

In 2020, Gannett made a deeper commitment to diversify the organization and increase transparency of these efforts. In the last year, the Company launched a Workforce Diversity section within their external Inclusion Page outlining the organization’s goals and efforts, and publicizing its workforce demographics.

“From the previously unimaginable impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, to a long overdue reckoning with racial injustice, 2020 was an unprecedented year. Yet, many businesses across the nation stepped up and continued to prioritize and champion LGBTQ equality,” said Alphonso David, Human Rights Campaign President. “This year has shown us that tools like the CEI are crucial in the work to increase equity and inclusion in the workplace, but also that companies must breathe life into these policies and practices in real and tangible ways. Thank you to the companies that understand protecting their LGBTQ employees and consumers from discrimination is not just the right thing to do—but the best business decision.”

The results of the 2021 CEI showcase how 1,142 U.S.-based companies are not only promoting LGBTQ-friendly workplace policies in the U.S., but also for the 57% of CEI-rated companies with global operations who are helping advance the cause of LGBTQ inclusion in workplaces abroad. Gannett’s efforts in satisfying all of the CEI’s criteria earned a 100 percent ranking and the designation as one of the Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality.

The CEI rates employers providing these crucial protections to over 18 million U.S. workers and an additional 17 million abroad. Companies rated in the CEI include Fortune magazine’s 500 largest publicly traded businesses, American Lawyer magazine’s top 200 revenue-grossing law firms (AmLaw 200), and hundreds of publicly and privately held mid- to large-sized businesses.

The CEI rates companies on detailed criteria falling under four central pillars:

● Non-discrimination policies across business entities;

● Equitable benefits for LGBTQ workers and their families;

● Supporting an inclusive culture; and,

● Corporate social responsibility.

The full report is available online at www.hrc.org/cei.

About Gannett

Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE: GCI) is an innovative, digitally focused media and marketing solutions company committed to the communities in our network and helping them build relationships with their local businesses. With an unmatched reach at the national and local level, Gannett touches the lives of millions with our Pulitzer-Prize winning content, consumer experiences and benefits, and advertiser products and services. Its portfolio includes the USA TODAY, local media organizations in 46 states in the U.S. and Guam, and Newsquest, a wholly owned subsidiary with over 140 local media brands operating in the United Kingdom. Gannett also owns the digital marketing services companies ReachLocal, Inc., UpCurve, Inc., and WordStream, Inc. and runs the largest media-owned events business in the U.S., Gannett Ventures, formerly GateHouse Live. To connect with us, visit www.gannett.com.

