Zoetis Scores 100% on 2021 Corporate Equality Index

Zoetis Inc . (NYSE: ZTS) today announced that it received a score of 100 percent on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2021 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), the nation’s foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ workplace equality. This is the first time Zoetis participated in the CEI and the company’s first external recognition of its dedication to LGBTQ+ individuals.

The high marks scored by Zoetis in the CEI reflect the company’s focus on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DE&I), which includes strong policies and programs that promote an LGBTQ+-friendly workplace, including:

Enhanced parental leave for all new parents in the U.S., including for adoptions, fathers and same sex partners;

A new colleague resource group, Pride at Work (PAW), dedicated to supporting LGBTQ+ colleagues and allies;

New U.S. benefits that support colleagues, including enhanced gender transition benefits, surrogacy and adoption benefits; and

Internal education programs focused on ensuring an inclusive work environment.

“At Zoetis, our colleagues make the difference and we know their differences make us stronger. We strive to cultivate a workplace where colleagues can bring their true selves to work every day and we are committed to accelerating diversity, equity and inclusion,” said Roxanne Lagano, Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer and Global Operations. “We are proud of the recent programs and policies implemented to support our LGBTQ+ colleagues and we look forward to continuing to strive to make Zoetis a more inclusive place for our LGBTQ+ colleagues and all colleagues.”

How the CEI Rating Works

The CEI rates employers providing these crucial protections to over 18 million U.S. workers and an additional 17 million abroad. Companies rated in the CEI include Fortune magazine’s 500 largest publicly traded businesses, American Lawyer magazine’s top 200 revenue-grossing law firms (AmLaw 200), and hundreds of publicly and privately held mid- to large-sized businesses.

The programs and policies Zoetis offers align with the CEI’s rating against four central pillars: non-discrimination policies across business entities; equitable benefits for LGBTQ workers and their families; supporting an inclusive culture; and corporate social responsibility.

“We are extremely proud to earn the Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality designation from the Human Rights Campaign Foundation,” said Evelyn Ortiz, Chief Talent, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Officer. “We are committed to creating a workplace that celebrates and elevates the contributions of our LGBTQ+ colleagues in line with our DE&I strategy and in partnership with our Pride at Work (PAW) Colleague Resource Group members, and we will continue to focus on programs, policies and education that provide a supportive and inclusive culture for all of our colleagues.”

Learn more about Zoetis’ commitment to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, including our aspirations for change by 2025, on our website. You may also access the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s full 2021 report online at www.hrc.org/cei.

About Zoetis

Zoetis is the leading animal health company, dedicated to supporting its customers and their businesses. Building on more than 65 years of experience in animal health, Zoetis discovers, develops, manufactures and commercializes medicines, vaccines and diagnostic products, which are complemented by biodevices, genetic tests and precision livestock farming. Zoetis serves veterinarians, livestock producers and people who raise and care for farm and companion animals with sales of its products in more than 100 countries. In 2019, the company generated annual revenue of $6.3 billion with approximately 10,600 employees. For more information, visit www.zoetis.com.

About The Human Rights Campaign Foundation

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is the educational arm of America's largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual transgender and queer people. HRC envisions a world where LGBTQ people are embraced as full members of society at home, at work and in every community.

