 

Tapestry Named a “Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality” in Human Rights Campaign’s 2021 Corporate Equality Index

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
28.01.2021, 16:00  |  33   |   |   

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE: TPR), a leading New York-based house of modern luxury accessories and lifestyle brands, today announced that the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) has ranked Tapestry as a “Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality,” having achieved a perfect score of 100% on HRC’s 2021 Corporate Equality Index. This marks the seventh consecutive year that Tapestry has earned this designation.

“We strive to foster an inclusive culture and to champion the individuality and diverse perspectives of our people,” said Joanne Crevoiserat, Chief Executive Officer of Tapestry, Inc. “We are incredibly proud to receive this recognition for the seventh consecutive year, and will continue to take action on our commitment to ensuring that all of our employees feel respected, supported and valued.”

Dedicated to fostering a diverse and inclusive environment for employees, customers and the greater community, Tapestry is proud to be a member of the CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion, and has been listed on the Forbes “Best Employers for Diversity” list for four consecutive years. The Company also has a thriving Inclusion Council to ensure that diverse perspectives are included in business decisions, and this past year has launched three employee resource groups, one of which is dedicated to celebrating LGBTQ+ employees and allies by building an inclusive community across all three of Tapestry’s brands.

The Corporate Equality Index (CEI) is a national benchmarking tool for LGBTQ-related corporate policies, practices and benefits pertinent to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer employees. Employers receiving the “Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality” distinction have taken concrete steps to ensure greater equity for LGBTQ employees and their families, including non-discrimination workplace protections, domestic partner benefits, transgender-inclusive health care benefits, competency programs and public engagement with the LGBTQ community.

The CEI rating criteria have three key pillars:

- Non-discrimination policies across business entities;

- Equitable benefits for LGBTQ workers and their families;

- Supporting an inclusive culture and corporate social responsibility.

Tapestry satisfied all of the CEI’s criteria to earn a 100 percent ranking and the designation as a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality.

The full report is now available online at www.hrc.org/cei.

Tapestry, Inc. is a New York-based house of modern luxury lifestyle brands. The Company’s portfolio includes Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. Our Company and our brands are founded upon a creative and consumer-led view of luxury that stands for inclusivity and approachability. Each of our brands are unique and independent, while sharing a commitment to innovation and authenticity defined by distinctive products and differentiated customer experiences across channels and geographies. To learn more about Tapestry, please visit www.tapestry.com. The Company’s common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TPR.

This information to be made available in this press release may contain forward-looking statements based on management's current expectations. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," “can,” "should," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "continue," “strive “drive,” “targeting,” “assume,” “plan,” “progress,” “optimistic,” “future,” “look forward to,” “looking ahead,” or comparable terms. Future results may differ materially from management's current expectations, based upon a number of important factors, including risks and uncertainties such as the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, the ability to control costs and successfully execute our growth strategies, expected economic trends, the ability to anticipate consumer preferences, risks associated with operating in international markets and our global sourcing activities, our ability to achieve intended benefits, cost savings and synergies from acquisitions, the risk of cybersecurity threats and privacy or data security breaches, the impact of pending and potential future legal proceedings, and the impact of legislation, etc. Please refer to the Company’s latest Annual Report on Form 10-K, quarterly report on 10-Q and its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a complete list of risks and important factors. The Company assumes no obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking statements for any reason, except as required by law.

Tapestry Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Tapestry Named a “Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality” in Human Rights Campaign’s 2021 Corporate Equality Index Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE: TPR), a leading New York-based house of modern luxury accessories and lifestyle brands, today announced that the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) has ranked Tapestry as a “Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality,” having achieved a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces the Closing of Its CDN $2,122,500 (equiv US$1,650,000) Private ...
Apple Reports First Quarter Results
Palantir Technologies and Rio Tinto Sign Multi-Year Enterprise Partnership
ServiceNow Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results
Exxon Mobil Corporation Declares First Quarter Dividend
Zymeworks Advances HER2 Bispecific Antibody-Drug Conjugate, ZW49, into Expansion Cohort Stage of ...
Faraday Future to List on NASDAQ Through Merger With Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. With ...
Juniper Networks Announces Close of Apstra Acquisition
Balyo Generates Revenue of €6.6 Million in the Fourth Quarter of 2020, up 87% Year-on-year
Titel
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Lauren Friedman Stat Joins Palantir Board of Directors
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
EVgo, an LS Power Company, and Leader in U.S. Electric Vehicle Fast Charging, to Publicly List ...
Cresco Labs Announces Closing of Offering of Subordinate Voting Shares
The GEO Group Announces Tax Treatment of 2020 Dividends
TILRAY INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of Tilray, Inc. - TLRY
IBM Reports 2020 Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Results
Titel
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21.01.21
INVESTOR ALERT: Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Continues Its Investigation of Tapestry, Inc.’s Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duties – TPR
21.01.21
Tapestry, Inc. to Host FY21 Second Quarter Earnings Call