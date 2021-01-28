Tapestry Named a “Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality” in Human Rights Campaign’s 2021 Corporate Equality Index

“We strive to foster an inclusive culture and to champion the individuality and diverse perspectives of our people,” said Joanne Crevoiserat, Chief Executive Officer of Tapestry, Inc. “We are incredibly proud to receive this recognition for the seventh consecutive year, and will continue to take action on our commitment to ensuring that all of our employees feel respected, supported and valued.”

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE: TPR), a leading New York-based house of modern luxury accessories and lifestyle brands, today announced that the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) has ranked Tapestry as a “Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality,” having achieved a perfect score of 100% on HRC’s 2021 Corporate Equality Index. This marks the seventh consecutive year that Tapestry has earned this designation.

Dedicated to fostering a diverse and inclusive environment for employees, customers and the greater community, Tapestry is proud to be a member of the CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion, and has been listed on the Forbes “Best Employers for Diversity” list for four consecutive years. The Company also has a thriving Inclusion Council to ensure that diverse perspectives are included in business decisions, and this past year has launched three employee resource groups, one of which is dedicated to celebrating LGBTQ+ employees and allies by building an inclusive community across all three of Tapestry’s brands.

The Corporate Equality Index (CEI) is a national benchmarking tool for LGBTQ-related corporate policies, practices and benefits pertinent to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer employees. Employers receiving the “Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality” distinction have taken concrete steps to ensure greater equity for LGBTQ employees and their families, including non-discrimination workplace protections, domestic partner benefits, transgender-inclusive health care benefits, competency programs and public engagement with the LGBTQ community.

The CEI rating criteria have three key pillars:

- Non-discrimination policies across business entities;

- Equitable benefits for LGBTQ workers and their families;

- Supporting an inclusive culture and corporate social responsibility.

Tapestry satisfied all of the CEI’s criteria to earn a 100 percent ranking and the designation as a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality.

The full report is now available online at www.hrc.org/cei.

Tapestry, Inc. is a New York-based house of modern luxury lifestyle brands. The Company’s portfolio includes Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. Our Company and our brands are founded upon a creative and consumer-led view of luxury that stands for inclusivity and approachability. Each of our brands are unique and independent, while sharing a commitment to innovation and authenticity defined by distinctive products and differentiated customer experiences across channels and geographies. To learn more about Tapestry, please visit www.tapestry.com. The Company’s common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TPR.

