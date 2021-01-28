 

Aktia Bank Plc directs share issue to the company itself without payment

Aktia Bank Plc
Stock Exchange Release
28 January 2021 at 5.00 p.m.

Aktia Bank Plc directs share issue to the company itself without payment

The Board of Directors of Aktia Bank Plc has today, pursuant to the share issue authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting held on 16 April 2020, resolved on an issue of 100,000 new shares to the company itself without payment. The new shares to be issued to the company will be used for reward payments under the company's incentive programs.

The total number of the company's shares after the share issue is 69,674,173 shares, of which 208,069 shares in total are held by the company.

The new shares will be registered with the Finnish Trade Register on or about 9 February 2021 after which the company without delay will apply for the admission of the new shares to public trading alongside the company's existing shares on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

Aktia Bank Plc

Further information:
Ari Syrjäläinen, General Counsel, tel. +358 50 362 9587

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Mass media
www.aktia.com

Aktia is a Finnish asset manager, bank and life insurer that has been creating wealth and wellbeing from one generation to the next for 200 years. We serve our customers in digital channels everywhere and face-to-face in our offices in the Helsinki, Turku, Tampere, Vaasa and Oulu regions. Our award-winning asset management business sells investment funds internationally. We employ approximately 750 people around Finland. Aktia's assets under management (AuM) on 31 December 2019 amounted to EUR 9.9 billion, and the balance sheet total was EUR 9.7 billion. Aktia's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (AKTIA). aktia.com.


Wertpapier


