Online Students Among Recipients of National Service Award

Stride, Inc. – formerly K12 Inc. – is pleased to announce that students from two of its Stride K12-powered schools will receive the prestigious Silent Servant Award from The Peter R. Marsh Foundation. The Silent Servant Award recognizes students nationwide who selflessly and quietly serve others.

Among this year’s award winners are:

  • Dominique Belasquez—a 12th grader at Destinations Career Academy of Colorado. When the pandemic began and masks were in short supply, Dominique assisted a teacher in creating masks on a 3D printer the school had originally purchased for its engineering program. Even after he received a coveted college acceptance letter this school year, Dominique continued to lead an online winter social, which encourages students to engage in online games and interact amid social distancing guidelines.
  • Mason Rake—an 11th grader at Destinations Career Academy of Wisconsin. As part of the school’s Information Technology program, Mason devotes his time to refurbishing computers to donate to Veterans. Additionally, he is member of Skills USA and the National Technical Honor Society, where he encourages others to commit to a life of service and often leads by example.

"These student award recipients successfully set aside the modern excesses of social and technical clutter and connected with the intrinsic qualities of their minds and hearts. They are real-time youthful champions who continually affirm that empathy is a key element of the compassionate and peaceful society we all desire,” said Peter Marsh, Foundation Chairman. “The Foundation’s goal is to continually identify, recognize and inspire student-servants and to encourage parents and educators to utilize these worthy superstars as teachable-moment models.”

“We couldn’t be prouder of these two students and every student at our Stride K12-powered schools who give back to their communities,” said Jeanna Pignatiello, Senior Vice President & Chief Academic Officer at Stride, Inc. “It’s inspiring to see so many learners strive to balance a rigorous academic course load along with their commitment to making a difference.”

Befitting the Silent Servant Award itself, the students do not apply for the recognition themselves. To be considered, they are nominated by a mentor or teacher. Schools may nominate up to three students per school year.

