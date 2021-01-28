Hyatt Announces Further Growth of Luxury Alila Brand in the U.S. With Alila Napa Valley
Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) announced today an expansion of the luxury lifestyle Alila brand in the United States with the addition of Alila Napa Valley in St. Helena, Calif. Slated to join Hyatt’s portfolio on March 1, 2021, and at this time, scheduled to resume operations on March 15, 2021, the exclusive 68-room adults-only retreat will feature personalized hospitality that celebrates the authenticity of one of the world’s most famous wine regions. Alila Napa Valley will add to Hyatt’s growing Alila brand portfolio, joining Ventana Big Sur, an Alila Resort, and Alila Marea Beach Resort Encinitas, which is slated to open in March 2021. With 14 distinct properties across six countries worldwide, the Alila brand features luxury hotels and resorts in unique locations, distinguished by innovative design, a strong commitment to sustainable tourism, as well as rare and intimate destination experiences.
Surrounded by the pristine home vineyards of the Beringer Estate, Alila Napa Valley will offer guests an exclusive, curated and truly luxury travel experience in the heart of California’s Wine Country. The hotel features award-winning design by renowned design team Yabu Pushelberg using natural materials and a soothing neutral palette that well-complement the unobstructed vineyard and mountain views that face west for idyllic sunsets.
The hotel’s 68 guest rooms, including seven suites are appointed with automation controls, marble bathrooms, custom-designed furniture. All guestrooms have oversized balconies or wrap-around terraces with fireplaces and some with an outdoor bathtub. Alila Napa Valley will feature a newly rebranded Spa Alila and Fitness Center, a dramatic outdoor pool that overlooks adjacent vineyards and distant mountains, as well as a seasonally driven restaurant and bar – Acacia House, led by Chef Chris Cosentino – which will feature a local, sustainable menu that reflects the bounty of Napa Valley. The hotel is walking distance from the quaint shops and restaurants in downtown St. Helena and has nearby access to more than 400 wineries, hot air ballooning, the Culinary Institute of America at the Greystone and a variety of experiences curated by the concierge team.
