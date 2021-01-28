Hyatt Announces Further Growth of Luxury Alila Brand in the U.S. With Alila Napa Valley

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) announced today an expansion of the luxury lifestyle Alila brand in the United States with the addition of Alila Napa Valley in St. Helena, Calif. Slated to join Hyatt’s portfolio on March 1, 2021, and at this time, scheduled to resume operations on March 15, 2021, the exclusive 68-room adults-only retreat will feature personalized hospitality that celebrates the authenticity of one of the world’s most famous wine regions. Alila Napa Valley will add to Hyatt’s growing Alila brand portfolio, joining Ventana Big Sur, an Alila Resort, and Alila Marea Beach Resort Encinitas, which is slated to open in March 2021. With 14 distinct properties across six countries worldwide, the Alila brand features luxury hotels and resorts in unique locations, distinguished by innovative design, a strong commitment to sustainable tourism, as well as rare and intimate destination experiences.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210128005742/en/