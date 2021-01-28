 

Activity results of 12 months of the year 2020

The Management Board of AB Kauno Energija (hereinafter – the Company) (code – 235014830) approved on January 28, 2021 a non-audited abbreviated Set of Consolidated and Company’s Financial Statements for the 12 months of the year 2020, prepared according to International Financial Reporting Standards, as adopted by the European Union.

The result of Company’s business activities of 12 months of the year 2020 according to International Accounting Standards is profit in amount of EUR 60 thousand (profit of 12 months of the year 2019 is EUR 747 thousand), turnover from sales is EUR 42,036 thousand (turnover of 12 months of the year 2019 is EUR 54,659 thousand). The result of business activities of the Group which as at December 31, 2020 consisted of AB Kauno Energija and of its subsidiaries – UAB Kauno Energija NT (code – 303042623) and UAB Petrašiūnų Katilinė (code – 304217723) is loss in amount of EUR 154 thousand (the result of 12 months of the year 2019 is profit in amount of EUR 933 thousand), turnover from sales is EUR 42 030 thousand (the result of 12 months of the year 2019 is EUR 54,649 thousand).

EBITDA of 12 months of the year 2020 is as follows: Company’s – EUR 7,815 thousand – it is at 1.6 per cent less, than in the year 2019 (in 12 months of the year 2019 it was EUR 7,946 thousand), Group’s – EUR 8,210 thousand – it is at 6.9 per cent less, than in the year 2019 (in 12 months of the year 2019 it was EUR 8,816 thousand).

Company’s profit of 12 months of the year 2020 decreased in comparison with the result of the same period of the year 2019 because a 691 thousand euros more of the Company’s additional income were returned to consumers in 2020, than in 2019. This additional income was earned on the difference between prices of fuel purchase and consumption, actual and included in the price of heat, and between prices of purchase of heat.

Company’s turnover from sales decreased by 23 per cent due to the 22.4 per cent decrease in the average heat selling price and due to the 3.6 per cent less amount of heat sold in comparison with the year 2019.

We hereby present the non-audited interim financial statements for the 12 months of the year 2020 together with Confirmation from responsible persons.

Loreta Miliauskienė, Head of the Economic Department, tel. +370 37 305 855

