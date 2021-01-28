 

DATA443 EXTENDS COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGE WITH CONTINUED GROWTH OF ITS PUBLIC BRANDING SERVICES – DATA443 PRIVACY BADGE

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
Continued New Milestones Reached as Unique Capabilities Adopted by Organizations

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, NC, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCPK: ATDS), a leading data security and privacy software company for ALL THINGS DATA SECURITY, is pleased to announce new milestones reached by its privacy compliance suite for open-source solutions, referred to as a “privacy badge.” The Company’s recently launched Privacy Safe is the world’s first privacy compliance badge delivering to clients the ability to demonstrate compliance with privacy legislation, while also instilling confidence in their end users and visitors that their personal information will be protected. Over 1,000 Data443 clients have now adopted and deployed the Privacy Safe badge on their corporate web presence as a commitment to privacy compliance. These clients are also afforded access to Data443 technology to submit Data Subject Access Requests, leveraging the leading GDPR Framework technology, and integration into other core services offered by Data443. These clients join over 30,000 deployed customers of Data443’s GDPR Framework for WordPress, and over 180,000 deployed customers of its user interaction service frameworks.

Jason Remillard, CEO and founder of Data443, commented, “Our Privacy Safe technology has been rapidly adopted by the community, which is a great indicator for the future. Clients are always looking to distinguish their services, and we feel privacy enablement capabilities will become a major product differentiator for everyone. Data443 will continue to be a part of that relationship. Having thousands of organizations worldwide putting our brand front and center on their website and branding is an important trust commitment and differentiator from our competitors – something that we appreciate and will continue to earn and respect. Our privacy badge provides us with a competitive advantage, which is even more compelling when combined with our GDPR plug-in. None of our competitors have such offering.”

About Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc.

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCPK: ATDS), is the de facto industry leader in Data Privacy Solutions for All Things Data Security, providing software and services to enable secure data across local devices, network, cloud, and databases, at rest and in flight. Its suite of products and services is highlighted by: (i) ARALOC, which is a market leading secure, cloud-based platform for the management, protection and distribution of digital content to the desktop and mobile devices, which protects an organization’s confidential content and intellectual property assets from leakage — malicious or accidental — without impacting collaboration between all stakeholders; (ii) DATAEXPRESS, the leading data transport, transformation and delivery product trusted by leading financial organizations worldwide; (iii) ArcMail, which is a leading provider of simple, secure and cost-effective email and enterprise archiving and management solutions; (iv) ClassiDocs the Company’s award-winning data classification and governance technology, which supports CCPA, LGPD, and GDPR compliance; (v) ClassiDocs for Blockchain, which provides an active implementation for the Ripple XRP that protects blockchain transactions from inadvertent disclosure and data leaks; (vi) Data443 Global Privacy Manager, the privacy compliance and consumer loss mitigation platform which is integrated with ClassiDocs to do the delivery portions of GDPR and CCPA as well as process Data Privacy Access Requests – removal request – with inventory by ClassiDocs; (vii) Resilient Access, which enables fine-grained access controls across myriad platforms at scale for internal client systems and commercial public cloud platforms like Salesforce, Box.Net, Google G Suite, Microsoft OneDrive and others; (viii) Data443 Chat History Scanner, which scans chat messages for Compliance, Security, PII, PI, PCI & custom keywords; (ix) the CCPA Framework WordPress plugin, which enables organizations of all sizes to comply with the CCPA privacy framework; (x) FileFacets, a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform that performs sophisticated data discovery and content search of structured and unstructured data within corporate networks, servers, content management systems, email, desktops and laptops; (xi) the GDPR Framework WordPress plugin, with over 30,000 active users and over 400,000 downloads it enables organizations of all sizes to comply with the GDPR and other privacy frameworks; and (xii) IntellyWP, a leading purveyor of user experience enhancement products for webmasters for the world’s largest content management platform, WordPress. For more information, please visit http://www.data443.com.

27.01.21
DATA443 ANNOUNCES EFFECTIVENESS OF FORM S-1 REGISTRATION STATEMENT
21.01.21
DATA443 PARTNERS WITH LEADING CLOUD DATA WAREHOUSE PROVIDER ACTIAN CORPORATION
06.01.21
DATA443 ANNOUNCES MULTI-YEAR CONTRACT TO PROVIDE DATA CLASSIFICATION AND PRIVACY SERVICES TO FLAGSHIP MIDDLE EAST BANK
04.01.21
DATA443 ENTERS ANOTHER RECORD YEAR – RENEWS LEADING INSURANCE COMPANY IN MULTI–YEAR DEAL

26.01.21
5
Kommt da noch mehr?