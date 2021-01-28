DATA443 EXTENDS COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGE WITH CONTINUED GROWTH OF ITS PUBLIC BRANDING SERVICES – DATA443 PRIVACY BADGE

Continued New Milestones Reached as Unique Capabilities Adopted by Organizations

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, NC, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCPK: ATDS), a leading data security and privacy software company for ALL THINGS DATA SECURITY, is pleased to announce new milestones reached by its privacy compliance suite for open-source solutions, referred to as a “privacy badge.” The Company’s recently launched Privacy Safe is the world’s first privacy compliance badge delivering to clients the ability to demonstrate compliance with privacy legislation, while also instilling confidence in their end users and visitors that their personal information will be protected. Over 1,000 Data443 clients have now adopted and deployed the Privacy Safe badge on their corporate web presence as a commitment to privacy compliance. These clients are also afforded access to Data443 technology to submit Data Subject Access Requests, leveraging the leading GDPR Framework technology, and integration into other core services offered by Data443. These clients join over 30,000 deployed customers of Data443’s GDPR Framework for WordPress, and over 180,000 deployed customers of its user interaction service frameworks.

Jason Remillard, CEO and founder of Data443, commented, “Our Privacy Safe technology has been rapidly adopted by the community, which is a great indicator for the future. Clients are always looking to distinguish their services, and we feel privacy enablement capabilities will become a major product differentiator for everyone. Data443 will continue to be a part of that relationship. Having thousands of organizations worldwide putting our brand front and center on their website and branding is an important trust commitment and differentiator from our competitors – something that we appreciate and will continue to earn and respect. Our privacy badge provides us with a competitive advantage, which is even more compelling when combined with our GDPR plug-in. None of our competitors have such offering.”