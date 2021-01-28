 

SLAM Reports 290 g/t Silver With 6.70 g/t Gold

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.01.2021, 16:57  |  50   |   |   

9964 Hectare Gold Property For Sale

MIRAMICHI, New Brunswick, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SLAM Exploration Ltd. (“SLAM” or the “Companyon TSXV: SXL) is pleased to update results from a grab sample of trench rubble that assayed 6.70 grams per tonne (“g/t”) gold as reported in a news release dated December 16, 2020. This sample was re-analysed using ICP and found to contain 290 g/t silver, 0.08% copper, 1.57% lead and 3.45% zinc in addition to gold. It had been collected by SLAM during a preliminary prospecting program on its wholly owned Birch Lake gold-silver property located 100 km west of the city of Miramichi in central New Brunswick.

The gold-silver bearing sample noted above is a grab sample (E6640181) described in the field as a siliceous breccia mineralized with hematite and minor dark sulphide. It was collected from an open trench that had been excavated by previous workers. Four grab samples of trench rubble and 1 sample from bedrock are summarized in the table below:

Sample Description Gold g/t Silver g/t Copper % Lead % Zinc %
E6640181 Rubble 6.70 290 0.08 1.57 3.45
E6640182 Rubble 4.03 63 0.167 16.3 0.869
E6640196 Slab – 20 kg 0.621 103 0.953 68.95 2.060
E6640197 Rubble 1.745 141 0.319 21.62 1.155
E6640198 Bedrock 0.523 57 0.062 2.68 0.026

SLAM expanded the Birch Lake project to cover gold anomalies in soil and till surveys completed by earlier workers as well as the River Dee gold occurrence located 14 km northwest of the Birch lake occurrence. The River Dee gold occurrence was discovered in 1986 following a soil geochemical survey. Hole CR86-2A collared into a breccia zone containing 0.343 g/t over 3.04 m. Other gold soil anomalies remain untested. A number of till anomalies ranging from 10 to 22 ppb located between the Birch Lake and River Dee gold occurrences have never been followed up.

Seite 1 von 4
Slam Exploration Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SLAM Reports 290 g/t Silver With 6.70 g/t Gold 9964 Hectare Gold Property For SaleMIRAMICHI, New Brunswick, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - SLAM Exploration Ltd. (“SLAM” or the “Company” on TSXV: SXL) is pleased to update results from a grab sample of trench rubble that assayed 6.70 grams per …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Tesla Releases Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Nokia to publish fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 report on 4 February 2021
First Majestic Responds to Market Activity
American Airlines Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results
Aeterna Zentaris Expands Orphan Drug Development Pipeline with Targeted Immunosuppressive ...
Endeavour Silver Provides 2021 Production and Cost Guidance, Forecasting 3.6-4.3 Million oz Silver ...
Valneva Commences Manufacturing of its Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine, Completes Phase ...
Lordstown Motors Releases Business Updates; Prepares Ohio Factory to Begin Building Betas Next ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces US$125 Million Bought Deal Financing
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
Exela Technologies Announces 1 for 3 Reverse Stock Split
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Sorrento Announces Positive Preliminary Results of Phase 1b Study of COVI-MSC for Treatment of ICU ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07.01.21
SLAM Reports Additional Assays Up to 11.30 g/t Gold