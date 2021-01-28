SLAM Reports 290 g/t Silver With 6.70 g/t Gold
MIRAMICHI, New Brunswick, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SLAM Exploration Ltd. (“SLAM” or the “Company” on TSXV: SXL) is
pleased to update results from a grab sample of trench rubble that assayed 6.70 grams per tonne (“g/t”) gold as reported in a news release dated December 16, 2020. This sample was re-analysed using ICP and found to contain 290 g/t silver, 0.08% copper, 1.57% lead and 3.45% zinc in addition to gold. It had
been collected by SLAM during a preliminary prospecting program on its wholly owned Birch Lake gold-silver property located 100 km west of the city of Miramichi in central New Brunswick.
The gold-silver bearing sample noted above is a grab sample (E6640181) described in the field as a siliceous breccia mineralized with hematite and minor dark sulphide. It was collected from an open trench that had been excavated by previous workers. Four grab samples of trench rubble and 1 sample from bedrock are summarized in the table below:
|Sample
|Description
|Gold g/t
|Silver g/t
|Copper %
|Lead %
|Zinc %
|E6640181
|Rubble
|6.70
|290
|0.08
|1.57
|3.45
|E6640182
|Rubble
|4.03
|63
|0.167
|16.3
|0.869
|E6640196
|Slab – 20 kg
|0.621
|103
|0.953
|68.95
|2.060
|E6640197
|Rubble
|1.745
|141
|0.319
|21.62
|1.155
|E6640198
|Bedrock
|0.523
|57
|0.062
|2.68
|0.026
SLAM expanded the Birch Lake project to cover gold anomalies in soil and till surveys completed by earlier workers as well as the River Dee gold occurrence located 14 km northwest of the Birch lake occurrence. The River Dee gold occurrence was discovered in 1986 following a soil geochemical survey. Hole CR86-2A collared into a breccia zone containing 0.343 g/t over 3.04 m. Other gold soil anomalies remain untested. A number of till anomalies ranging from 10 to 22 ppb located between the Birch Lake and River Dee gold occurrences have never been followed up.
