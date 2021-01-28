SLAM Reports 290 g/t Silver With 6.70 g/t Gold

9964 Hectare Gold Property For Sale

MIRAMICHI, New Brunswick, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SLAM Exploration Ltd. (“SLAM” or the “Company” on TSXV: SXL) is pleased to update results from a grab sample of trench rubble that assayed 6.70 grams per tonne (“g/t”) gold as reported in a news release dated December 16, 2020. This sample was re-analysed using ICP and found to contain 290 g/t silver, 0.08% copper, 1.57% lead and 3.45% zinc in addition to gold. It had been collected by SLAM during a preliminary prospecting program on its wholly owned Birch Lake gold-silver property located 100 km west of the city of Miramichi in central New Brunswick.



The gold-silver bearing sample noted above is a grab sample (E6640181) described in the field as a siliceous breccia mineralized with hematite and minor dark sulphide. It was collected from an open trench that had been excavated by previous workers. Four grab samples of trench rubble and 1 sample from bedrock are summarized in the table below: