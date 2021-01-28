 

Qatar National Tourism Council Announces Jason Statham Has Been Spotted Filming in Qatar

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
28.01.2021, 17:06  |  31   |   |   

DOHA, Qatar, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jason Statham has been spotted in Qatar as filming commences for Guy Ritchie's upcoming spy thriller. British rapper and upcoming actor Bugzy Malone and American actor Aubrey Plaza were also pictured alongside the Hollywood star shooting scenes near Doha's Museum of Islamic Art. Qatar National Tourism Council has identified the museum as a key tourist hotspot for the city in 2021.

For media-related inquiries, please contact QNTC's Press Office on:

+974 4499 7882 or +974 3392 4466 | pressoffice@visitqatar.qa

About Qatar National Tourism Council (QNTC)

Qatar National Tourism Council's mission is to firmly establish Qatar as a place where cultural authenticity meets modernity, and where people of the world come together to experience unique offerings in culture, sports, business and family entertainment.

QNTC's work is guided by the Qatar National Tourism Sector Strategy (QNTSS), which seeks to diversify the country's tourism offering and increase visitor spending.

Since launching QNTSS, Qatar has welcomed over 14 million visitors. The economic impact of the tourism sector in Qatar is becoming increasingly visible with the government designating tourism in 2017 a priority sector in pursuit of a more diverse economy and more active private sector. 

Web: www.visitqatar.qa

Twitter: @NTC_Qatar

LinkedIn: Qatar National Tourism Council

Related Images

jason-statham-has-been-spotted-in.jpg
Jason Statham has been spotted in Qatar filming

jason-statham-has-been-spotted-in.jpg
Jason Statham has been spotted in Qatar filming
Credit: Julien Scussel

jason-statham-has-been-spotted-in.jpg
Jason Statham has been spotted in Qatar filming
Credit: Julien Scussel



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Qatar National Tourism Council Announces Jason Statham Has Been Spotted Filming in Qatar DOHA, Qatar, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Jason Statham has been spotted in Qatar as filming commences for Guy Ritchie's upcoming spy thriller. British rapper and upcoming actor Bugzy Malone and American actor Aubrey Plaza were also pictured …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Gold Mining Operations Expected to See High Rates Of Return In 2021
GGV Capital Raises $2.52 Billion to Invest in Entrepreneurs Around the World
The Real Reason Electric Vehicle Stocks Exploded In 2020
Trade Volume Explodes as Retail Traders Make Their Mark
Oshidori International and Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment Join in Bid for the Nagasaki Integrated ...
Servo Motors and Drives Market Size to Reach Revenues of around USD 19 Billion by 2026 - Arizton
Palma Ceia SemiDesign Announces PCS1100 Wi-Fi 6E 4x4: 4 Transceiver
Neobanking Market Size Worth $722.60 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 47.7%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Fantasy Sports and Sports Betting to Surge as Major Leagues Return to Play
SMMT - UK car production down -29.3% in 2020 as coronavirus slams brakes on sector
Titel
Investors Are Eating Up Plant-Based Investment Opportunities By the Truck Load
The Plant-based Food Market Boom is Just Getting Started
Gold Mining Operations Expected to See High Rates Of Return In 2021
GGV Capital Raises $2.52 Billion to Invest in Entrepreneurs Around the World
Online Betting Companies Positioned to Continue Momentum into 2021
The World's Next Great Onshore Oil Discovery Could Be Here
The Real Reason Electric Vehicle Stocks Exploded In 2020
Hisense Creates Bold New Campaign With Partner Club Paris Saint-Germain
Senior Management Executive Alphan Gogus Appointed as Regional GM for Huobi Russia , Turkey and ...
Trade Volume Explodes as Retail Traders Make Their Mark
Titel
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
3 Ways To Play The Electric Vehicle Boom in 2021
Investors Are Eating Up Plant-Based Investment Opportunities By the Truck Load
BTCC Exchange: Crypto Trends to Look Out for in 2021
Sports Betting Market Poised For An Even Bigger Boom In 2021
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Altimmune, Inc. - ALT
Mytheresa Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering
McGraw Hill to Provide Digital Learning Solutions to the King Salman International University in ...
ITM Power plc Sale to Linde of World's Largest PEM Electrolyser
Why Tech Stocks That Help Companies Grow Are Expected to Continue Their Dominance in 2021
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods