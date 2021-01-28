Qatar National Tourism Council Announces Jason Statham Has Been Spotted Filming in Qatar

For media-related inquiries, please contact QNTC's Press Office on:

DOHA, Qatar, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jason Statham has been spotted in Qatar as filming commences for Guy Ritchie's upcoming spy thriller. British rapper and upcoming actor Bugzy Malone and American actor Aubrey Plaza were also pictured alongside the Hollywood star shooting scenes near Doha's Museum of Islamic Art. Qatar National Tourism Council has identified the museum as a key tourist hotspot for the city in 2021.

