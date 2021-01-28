 

Pacific Alliance Bank Declares Cash Dividend of $0.10 per Share

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
28.01.2021, 17:00  |  21   |   |   

Pacific Alliance Bank (OTC: PFBN) today announced that the Board of Directors declared a cash dividend on its common stock of $0.10 per share. The dividend will be paid on February 26, 2021, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 8, 2021.

About Pacific Alliance Bank

Pacific Alliance Bank is a full-service FDIC insured community bank, headquartered at 8400 E. Valley Blvd., Rosemead, California 91770. The Bank has additional full-service branches located at 18253 Colima Road, #101, Rowland Heights, California 91748, and 3775-A Alton Parkway, Irvine, California 92606. For more information, please contact Mr. Chris Chan, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, at (626) 773-8893 or cchan@pacificalliancebank.com, or visit www.pacificalliancebank.com.

Pacific Alliance Bank continues its mission of delivering business value, serving small to midsize business owners, and key employers who seek a personal bank ready to meet their banking needs with customized services.

Forward Looking Statements

This document may include forward-looking information, which is subject to the "safe harbor" created by Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When the Bank uses or incorporates by reference in this document the words "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "project," "intend," "commit," "believe" and similar expressions, the Bank intends to identify forward-looking statements. Our actual results may differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements, as they will depend on many factors about which we are unsure, including many factors which are beyond our control.



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Pacific Alliance Bank Declares Cash Dividend of $0.10 per Share Pacific Alliance Bank (OTC: PFBN) today announced that the Board of Directors declared a cash dividend on its common stock of $0.10 per share. The dividend will be paid on February 26, 2021, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces the Closing of Its CDN $2,122,500 (equiv US$1,650,000) Private ...
Apple Reports First Quarter Results
Palantir Technologies and Rio Tinto Sign Multi-Year Enterprise Partnership
Exxon Mobil Corporation Declares First Quarter Dividend
ServiceNow Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results
Faraday Future to List on NASDAQ Through Merger With Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. With ...
Zymeworks Advances HER2 Bispecific Antibody-Drug Conjugate, ZW49, into Expansion Cohort Stage of ...
Juniper Networks Announces Close of Apstra Acquisition
SL Green Realty Corp. Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 EPS of $3.43 Per Share; and FFO of $1.56 Per ...
Titel
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Lauren Friedman Stat Joins Palantir Board of Directors
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
EVgo, an LS Power Company, and Leader in U.S. Electric Vehicle Fast Charging, to Publicly List ...
Cresco Labs Announces Closing of Offering of Subordinate Voting Shares
The GEO Group Announces Tax Treatment of 2020 Dividends
TILRAY INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of Tilray, Inc. - TLRY
IBM Reports 2020 Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Results
Titel
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update