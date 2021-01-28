AM Best Upgrades Ratings of Kemper Corporation, Its Subsidiaries and Affiliates

AM Best also upgraded the FSR of Kemper’s life/health subsidiaries to A (Excellent) from A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICRs to “a” from “a-.”

Kemper Corporation (NYSE: KMPR) announced today that AM Best has upgraded the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) for its property/casualty subsidiaries and affiliated insurance companies to A (Excellent) from A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) to “a” from “a-.”

In addition, AM Best has upgraded the Long-Term ICR and the Long-Term Issue Credit Ratings (Long-Term IR) of Kemper Corporation and Infinity Property and Casualty Corporation (Infinity) to “bbb” from “bbb-.”

The outlooks of these Credit Ratings have been revised to stable from positive.

AM Best cited Kemper’s balance sheet strength, which it categorized as strongest, adequate operating performance, a neutral business profile, and appropriate risk management.

“We are pleased that AM Best recognizes the strength of our businesses and the ongoing progress we’ve made,” said Joseph P. Lacher, Jr., president and CEO. “This is further recognition of our strong operating performance and the work we’ve done to advance our strategic intent to serve growing niche and underserved markets with appropriate and affordable insurance and financial solutions.”

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation (NYSE: KMPR) is one of the nation’s leading specialized insurers. With nearly $14.1 billion in assets, Kemper is improving the world of insurance by providing affordable and easy-to-use personalized solutions to individuals, families and businesses through its Auto, Personal Insurance, Life and Health brands. Kemper serves over 6.2 million policies, is represented by more than 30,000 agents and brokers, and has over 9,500 associates dedicated to meeting the ever-changing needs of its customers.

