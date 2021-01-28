 

VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50

VIQ Solutions Inc. (“VIQ” or the “Company”) (TSX:VQS and OTCQX:VQSLF), a global provider of secure, AI-driven, digital voice and video capture technology and transcription services, is pleased to announce it has been named to the 2021 OTCQX Best 50, a ranking of top performing companies traded on the OTCQX Best Market last year.

The OTCQX Best 50 is an annual ranking of the top 50 U.S. and international companies traded on the OTCQX market. The ranking is calculated based on an equal weighting of one-year total return and average daily dollar volume growth in the previous calendar year. Companies in the 2021 OTCQX Best 50 were ranked based on their performance in 2020.

“We are delighted to be recognized and rank in tenth place in the OTCQX Best 50 as a top performing company,” said Sebastien Paré, President and CEO, VIQ Solutions. “On behalf of the management team and Board, I would like to thank our shareholders for their continued support. I also congratulate the entire VIQ team for all of their efforts in continuing to execute on our long-term growth strategy.”

For the complete 2021 OTCQX Best 50 ranking, visit https://www.otcmarkets.com/files/2021_OTCQX_Best_50.pdf

The OTCQX Best Market offers transparent and efficient trading of established, investor-focused U.S. and global companies. To qualify for the OTCQX market, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

About VIQ Solutions Inc.

VIQ Solutions is a global provider of secure, AI-driven, digital voice and video capture technology and transcription services. VIQ offers a seamless, comprehensive solution suite that delivers intelligent automation, enhanced with human review, to drive transformation in the way content is captured, secured, and repurposed into actionable information. The cyber-secure, AI technology and services platform are implemented in the most rigid security environments including criminal justice, legal, insurance, media, government, corporate finance, media, and transcription service provider markets, enabling them to improve the quality and accessibility of evidence, to easily identify predictive insights and to achieve digital transformation faster and at a lower cost.

