ArcelorMittal announces the publication of fourth quarter 2020 Ebitda sell-side analyst consensus figures

The consensus figures are based on analysts’ estimates recorded on an external web-based tool provided and managed by an independent company, Vuma Financial Services Limited (trade name: Vuma Consensus).

To arrive at the consensus figures below, Vuma Consensus has aggregated the expectations of sell-side analysts who, to the best of our knowledge, cover ArcelorMittal on a continuous basis. This is currently a group of about 20 brokers.

The listed analysts follow ArcelorMittal on their own initiative and ArcelorMittal is not responsible for their views. ArcelorMittal is neither involved in the collection of the information nor in the compilation of the estimates.

EBITDA consensus estimates

Period Number of sell-side

analysts participation EBITDA consensus

average $ million 4Q 2020 19 $1,472

The sell-side analysts who cover ArcelorMittal and whose estimates are included in the Group consensus outlined above are the following:

BancoSabadell - Francisco Rodriguez

Bank of America Merrill Lynch - Jason Fairclough

Citi - Ephrem Ravi

Commerzbank - Ingo-Martin Schachel

Credit Suisse - Carsten Riek

Deutsche Bank - Bastian Synagowitz

Exane - Seth Rosenfeld

Goldman Sachs - Jack O’Brien

Groupo Santander - Robert Jackson

GVC Gaesco Beka - Iñigo Recio Pascual

ING - Stijn Demeester

Jefferies - Alan Spence

JPM - Luke Nelson

Kepler - Rochus Brauneiser

Keybanc - Phil Gibbs

Morgan Stanley - Alain Gabriel

Oddo - Alain Williams

Societe Générale - Christian Georges

UBS - Myles Allsop, Andrew Jones

Disclaimer

The consensus estimate is based on estimates, forecasts and predictions made by third party financial analysts. It is not prepared based on information provided or checked by ArcelorMittal and can only be seen as a consensus view on ArcelorMittal's results from an outside perspective. ArcelorMittal has not provided input on these forecasts, except by referring to past publicly disclosed information. ArcelorMittal does not accept any responsibility for the quality or accuracy of any individual forecast or estimate. This web page may contain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by ArcelorMittal or third parties. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between ArcelorMittal's actual future results, financial situation, development or performance, and the estimates given here. These factors include those discussed in ArcelorMittal's periodic reports available on http://corporate.arcelormittal.com/ .