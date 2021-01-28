 

Jamf and TRUCE Software Empowers the Deskless Workforce to be Safer and More Productive

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.01.2021, 17:00  |  35   |   |   

Partnership delivers an integrated, contextual Apple mobility solution that makes devices adaptable to the user’s changing environment

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jamf (NASDAQ: JAMF), the standard in Apple Enterprise Management and TRUCE Software, the first platform to offer a contextually-aware and responsive mobile device management solution for businesses, today announced a partnership and integrated solution providing new advantages to the massive deskless workforce and improving worker safety.

Jamf Worker Safety powered by TRUCE is an integrated solution that provides an automated safety layer for Apple devices managed by Jamf Pro. This new solution dynamically enforces an employer’s mobile use policy by customizing app availability, notification settings and other device functions based on location or movement. Leveraging a TRUCE integration with Jamf Pro, the solution returns devices to normal operation when they are not in a protected state and respects the employee’s app, web, messages and photos privacy at all times. This eliminates safety risks while employees use mobile devices at work and helps employers ensure they’re enforcing intended use without infringing on employee privacy.

“More organizations are embracing mobile devices to replace legacy workflows, and this shift requires a nuanced balance between creating an exceptional user experience and delivering the level of safety, privacy and security required to satisfy organizational needs,” said Dean Hager, Jamf CEO. “The power of the Jamf platform combined with TRUCE enables a uniquely dynamic user experience while ensuring a safe and productive environment.”

“We’re completely re-thinking mobility, adding an entirely new contextual layer to MDM capability to meet the varying needs of the workforce in a way that’s never been done before, and creating an unrivaled experience for the Apple ecosystem in the process,” said Joe Boyle, TRUCE CEO. “In effect, we’re delivering a way to solve the human part of the mobility challenge, solving for the dynamic nature of a workforce that uses mobility as they move throughout the day, across changing environments.”

This partnership delivers the next iteration of what true dynamic device management looks like. Jamf Worker Safety powered by TRUCE invigorates mobile deployments by accounting for who is behind the device, where they are and what they’re doing. Learn more at: www.jamf.com/worker-safety.

“Jamf has been absolutely instrumental in making the task of deploying Apple devices to our mobile workforce easy and scalable for our small team,” said Rick Saville, Director at Abbeydale Building Environment Consultants. “With all of the travel to construction sites and varied conditions that our teams work in, the benefit of contextual device management is immense. It both keeps employees safe and prevents business risk. We’re very excited to see the workflows that will be enabled by this partnership between Jamf and TRUCE.”

About Jamf
Jamf, the standard in Apple Enterprise Management, extends the legendary Apple experience people love to businesses, schools and government organizations through its software and the world’s largest online community of IT admins focused exclusively on Apple, Jamf Nation. To learn more, visit www.jamf.com.

About TRUCE Software
At TRUCE Software, we believe there's a better way to leverage all a mobile device has to offer in the workplace, while still protecting what's most important – your employees, your assets and your IP. TRUCE offers the only Mobile Device Management platform to provide flexible, contextual enforcement of your mobile device policy, allowing companies to temporarily suspend distracting mobile apps based on the work being performed, the work location or even the user or work group. To learn more, go to www.trucesoftware.com.

Jamf Media Contact:
Aleena Kaleem
media@jamf.com

Jamf Investor Contact:
Jennifer Gaumond
ir@jamf.com

TRUCE Media Contact:
Megan Lampros
megan@onetwelvecomms.com 


Jamf Holding Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Jamf and TRUCE Software Empowers the Deskless Workforce to be Safer and More Productive Partnership delivers an integrated, contextual Apple mobility solution that makes devices adaptable to the user’s changing environmentMINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Jamf (NASDAQ: JAMF), the standard in Apple Enterprise Management …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia to publish fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 report on 4 February 2021
First Majestic Responds to Market Activity
Tesla Releases Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
American Airlines Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results
Aeterna Zentaris Expands Orphan Drug Development Pipeline with Targeted Immunosuppressive ...
Endeavour Silver Provides 2021 Production and Cost Guidance, Forecasting 3.6-4.3 Million oz Silver ...
Valneva Commences Manufacturing of its Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine, Completes Phase ...
Lordstown Motors Releases Business Updates; Prepares Ohio Factory to Begin Building Betas Next ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces US$125 Million Bought Deal Financing
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
Exela Technologies Announces 1 for 3 Reverse Stock Split
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Sorrento Announces Positive Preliminary Results of Phase 1b Study of COVI-MSC for Treatment of ICU ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.01.21
Jamf Named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Unified Endpoint Management Software for Apple Devices 2021 Vendor Assessment
04.01.21
Jamf Ends 2020 Powering More Than 20 Million Enterprise Apple Devices

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
01.09.20
1
Jamf - Mobile Device Management für Apple