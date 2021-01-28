 

Fluor Unveils New Strategic Priorities and Goals to Support Building a Better Future

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
28.01.2021, 17:28  |  31   |   |   

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) unveiled today its new strategy to become the preeminent leader of professional and technical solutions at its 2021 Strategy Day called “Building a Better Future.”

“My top priority since being named Fluor’s CEO has been to work closely with the Board and the management team to develop a strategy that addresses the mega trends that are impacting how we do business,” said David Constable, chief executive officer. “With an emphasis on sustainable outcomes and creating shareholder value, our new strategy leverages our world-class expertise and rewards Fluor for the value we provide while improving our financial position and creating a fit-for-purpose organization.”

At the Strategy Day event, Fluor’s leadership team outlined the four strategic priorities for driving value creation:

Drive growth across Fluor’s portfolio – By 2023, Fluor expects 70 percent of revenue will come from non-traditional oil and gas segments.

Pursue contracts with fair and balanced terms – Fluor will improve the quality of its backlog by only pursuing and executing work with fair and balanced terms. Fluor’s backlog will be more than 75 percent reimbursable by 2024, which is similar to historical norms.

Reinforce financial discipline – By 2024, Fluor plans to lower and maintain a debt to capitalization ratio corridor between 20 to 40 percent, generate return on invested capital in excess of 20 percent, secure investment grade credit ratings and deliver top quartile shareholder returns. Fluor is targeting a 2024 earnings per share range of $3.00 to $3.50.

Foster a high-performance culture with purpose – Fluor is committed to increasing women and diversity in leadership roles and creating a positive and inclusive culture that can drive strong individual and collective performance. In addition, the company has committed to achieve Net Zero for scopes 1 and 2 CO2 equivalent emissions by the end of 2023.

Fluor’s new strategic priorities build upon the previously announced realigning of its operations into three new business segments: Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions and Energy Solutions. The updated organizational and reporting structure aligns Fluor’s business with identified growth markets, and will be implemented in the first quarter of 2021.

Webcast Replay

To access the replay of today’s virtual strategy day event and presentation materials, visit the company’s website at investor.fluor.com.

About Fluor Corporation

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) is building a better future by applying world-class expertise to solve its clients’ greatest challenges. Fluor’s 45,000 employees provide professional and technical solutions that deliver safe, well-executed, capital-efficient projects to clients around the world. Fluor is ranked 181 among the Fortune 500 companies. With headquarters in Irving, Texas, Fluor has provided engineering, procurement and construction services for more than 100 years. For more information, please visit www.fluor.com or follow Fluor on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

#corp

Fluor Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Fluor Unveils New Strategic Priorities and Goals to Support Building a Better Future Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) unveiled today its new strategy to become the preeminent leader of professional and technical solutions at its 2021 Strategy Day called “Building a Better Future.” “My top priority since being named Fluor’s CEO has been …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces the Closing of Its CDN $2,122,500 (equiv US$1,650,000) Private ...
Apple Reports First Quarter Results
Palantir Technologies and Rio Tinto Sign Multi-Year Enterprise Partnership
Exxon Mobil Corporation Declares First Quarter Dividend
ServiceNow Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results
Faraday Future to List on NASDAQ Through Merger With Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. With ...
Zymeworks Advances HER2 Bispecific Antibody-Drug Conjugate, ZW49, into Expansion Cohort Stage of ...
Juniper Networks Announces Close of Apstra Acquisition
SL Green Realty Corp. Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 EPS of $3.43 Per Share; and FFO of $1.56 Per ...
Titel
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Lauren Friedman Stat Joins Palantir Board of Directors
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
EVgo, an LS Power Company, and Leader in U.S. Electric Vehicle Fast Charging, to Publicly List ...
Cresco Labs Announces Closing of Offering of Subordinate Voting Shares
The GEO Group Announces Tax Treatment of 2020 Dividends
TILRAY INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of Tilray, Inc. - TLRY
IBM Reports 2020 Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Results
Titel
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.01.21
Fluor’s MEGlobal BookraMEG Project Named Best of the Best by Engineering News-Record
14.01.21
Fluor Corporation to Hold Fourth Quarter & Year End Earnings Conference Call
11.01.21
Fluor Awarded Reimbursable Services Contract for North America’s First Small Modular Nuclear Reactor Project by Utah Associated Municipal Power Systems (UAMPS)
11.01.21
Fluor Announces New Business Segments and Intent to Divest Its Maintenance Services Business
11.01.21
Fluor to Host Virtual Strategy Day on January 28, 2021