 

Navya Joins « the Autoware Foundation », Major Collaborative Platform for Autonomous Driving Systems

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
28.01.2021, 17:45  |  17   |   |   

Regulatory News:

Navya (FR0013018041- Navya) (Paris:NAVYA), a leading company in autonomous driving systems becomes a member of the Autoware Foundation, based in Japan and thus strengthens its technological leadership.

Initiated in 2018 by Tier IV, Inc., Linaro 96Boards, and Apex.AI, Inc., the Autoware Foundation (https://www.autoware.org) is an organization supporting and promoting open-source autonomous mobility projects. Autoware is one of the most influential international organizations within the autonomous driving ecosystem. Alongside renowned players such as Macnica, Hitachi, Intel, LG and Velodyne Lidar, Navya will contribute to the influence of the Autoware Foundation by making available some of its applications. In return, Navya will benefit from the open-source projects undertaken by the foundation, providing additional know-how on autonomous driving activities, but also on other key elements such as passenger safety, fleet supervision and environmental control before vehicle start-up. These synergies should promote the Company's growth its integration into the global ecosystem of autonomous driving players and the recognition of its technological leadership.

Shinpei Kato, President of the Autoware Foundation says: “We are excited about Navya's participation in the Autoware Foundation. Navya is one of the most successful autonomous driving technology players in the world. We are convinced that their achievements and the experience they have gained through numerous deployments will bring Autoware to the front of this emerging market.”

Etienne Hermite, Chief Executive Officer of Navya, concludes: “We are very delighted to join Autoware Foundation, which is a reference in the field of autonomous driving vehicles and software. We are proud to contribute to the improvement, development and democratization of autonomous and intelligent transport systems.”

About Navya

Navya is a leading French name in the autonomous driving systems. With 280 employees in France (Paris and Lyon) and in the United States (Michigan), Navya aims at becoming the leading player for the supply of autonomous driving systems for passenger and goods transport. Since 2015, Navya has been the first to market and put into service autonomous mobility solutions. The Autonom Shuttle, main development axis, was launched in September 2015 and nearly 170 units have been sold as of 30 June 2020, notably in the United States, France, Germany, Switzerland, Japan and Australia. The Autonom Tract is dedicated to goods transport. Created in 2014 with the support of Robolution Capital, investment fund managed by 360 Capital Partners, his reference shareholder, Navya’s shareholders also include the Gravitation fund and Paris Region Venture Fund (Région Île-de-France) managed by Karista as well as Valeo and Keolis groups.
Navya is listed on the Euronext regulated market in Paris (ISIN code: FR0013018041- Navya).
For more information visit: www.navya.tech/en

Navya Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Navya Joins « the Autoware Foundation », Major Collaborative Platform for Autonomous Driving Systems Regulatory News: Navya (FR0013018041- Navya) (Paris:NAVYA), a leading company in autonomous driving systems becomes a member of the Autoware Foundation, based in Japan and thus strengthens its technological leadership. Initiated in 2018 by Tier IV, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces the Closing of Its CDN $2,122,500 (equiv US$1,650,000) Private ...
Apple Reports First Quarter Results
Palantir Technologies and Rio Tinto Sign Multi-Year Enterprise Partnership
Exxon Mobil Corporation Declares First Quarter Dividend
ServiceNow Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results
Faraday Future to List on NASDAQ Through Merger With Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. With ...
Zymeworks Advances HER2 Bispecific Antibody-Drug Conjugate, ZW49, into Expansion Cohort Stage of ...
Juniper Networks Announces Close of Apstra Acquisition
SL Green Realty Corp. Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 EPS of $3.43 Per Share; and FFO of $1.56 Per ...
Titel
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Lauren Friedman Stat Joins Palantir Board of Directors
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
EVgo, an LS Power Company, and Leader in U.S. Electric Vehicle Fast Charging, to Publicly List ...
Cresco Labs Announces Closing of Offering of Subordinate Voting Shares
The GEO Group Announces Tax Treatment of 2020 Dividends
TILRAY INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of Tilray, Inc. - TLRY
IBM Reports 2020 Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Results
Titel
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.01.21
Navya: Official Launch of Navya Solutions in Japan by Macnica at Automotive World in Tokyo
18.01.21
Navya: First Autonomous Shuttle Service Launched in Israel

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
21.01.21
40
NAVYA.PA (MKap €87 M) Sehr attraktiver EV play aus Frankreich
05.11.20
11
Navya - IPO