NAXS Year-end Report 2020

Net profit for the year amounted to MSEK 24.1 (37.1).

Earnings per share amounted to SEK 2.16 (3.24).

Net asset value amounted to MSEK 679 (SEK 60.87 per share) at December 31, 2020, compared to MSEK 710 (SEK 63.63 per share) at December 31, 2019.

Net cash amounted to MSEK 219 (SEK 19.65 per share) at December 31, 2020, compared to MSEK 230 (SEK 20.60 per share) at December 31, 2019.

The 2020 Annual General Meeting resolved to pay a dividend of SEK 3.00 per share for FY 2019.

Fourth quarter 2020

Net profit/loss for the quarter amounted to MSEK 30.1 (10.8).

Earnings per share amounted to SEK 2.70 (0.96).

Distribution of profits

The Board of Directors proposes a dividend of SEK 3.00/share for the fiscal year 2020.

In addition, the Board of Directors proposes to the Annual General Meeting to vote on a continued share repurchase mandate.

Comments by the CEO

NAXS´s net asset value was unchanged over the twelvemonth period despite a difficult environment. However, during the course of the year the development of the NAV was all but flat as it experienced a major drop in the second quarter followed by rapid recovery during the third quarter followed by a stable period in the fourth quarter. This reflected the general recovery that began during the summer. Despite the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic during the second half or the year, the stock markets have exhibited strength while the private equity markets can be considered to have handled the related challenges well.