 

NAXS Year-end Report 2020

January-December 2020

  • Net profit for the year amounted to MSEK 24.1 (37.1).
  • Earnings per share amounted to SEK 2.16 (3.24).
  • Net asset value amounted to MSEK 679 (SEK 60.87 per share) at December 31, 2020, compared to MSEK 710 (SEK 63.63 per share) at December 31, 2019.
  • Net cash amounted to MSEK 219 (SEK 19.65 per share) at December 31, 2020, compared to MSEK 230 (SEK 20.60 per share) at December 31, 2019.
  • The 2020 Annual General Meeting resolved to pay a dividend of SEK 3.00 per share for FY 2019.

Fourth quarter 2020

  • Net profit/loss for the quarter amounted to MSEK 30.1 (10.8).
  • Earnings per share amounted to SEK 2.70 (0.96).

Distribution of profits

The Board of Directors proposes a dividend of SEK 3.00/share for the fiscal year 2020.

In addition, the Board of Directors proposes to the Annual General Meeting to vote on a continued share repurchase mandate.

Comments by the CEO

NAXS´s net asset value was unchanged over the twelvemonth period despite a difficult environment. However, during the course of the year the development of the NAV was all but flat as it experienced a major drop in the second quarter followed by rapid recovery during the third quarter followed by a stable period in the fourth quarter. This reflected the general recovery that began during the summer. Despite the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic during the second half or the year, the stock markets have exhibited strength while the private equity markets can be considered to have handled the related challenges well.

