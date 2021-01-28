2020 SALES CLOSE TO TARGET AT €23M

COIL, world leader in aluminium anodising, announces annual Sales of €23 million for the 2020 financial year, down 23% compared with 2019, but close to the target of €24 million. Tolling Sales were adversely impacted throughout the financial year by the consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic on the activity of European rolling mill customers and distributors. Package Sales reached a historically high level compared to a record year in 2019.

(€M) 2020 2019 Variation Q1 5,65 5,46 + 3.5 % Q2 6,04 6,63 - 9.0 % Q3 5,29 10,65 - 50.3 % Q4 6,02 7,04 - 14.5 % Annual total 23,00 29,78 - 22.8 % Of which Tolling Sales 16,21 20,75 - 21.9 % Package Sales1 6,79 9,03 - 24.9 %

❖ Tolling Sales: negative impact of the crisis on rolling mill and distributor demand

Tolling Sales (€16.2 million) were 22% lower than in 2019 and accounted for 70.5% of annual sales, compared with 69.7% in 2019. They were impacted by the sharp fall in demand from rolling mills and distributors in Europe in an unprecedented environment dominated by disruptions in the supply chain at the start of the pandemic, temporary stoppages in several industry sectors and significant destocking in the distribution chain.

Against this backdrop, the Company reorganised its production capacity at its two sites in Belgium and Germany from the outset of the crisis in order to maximise the variability of production costs, while at the same time implementing reinforced sanitary measures.

❖ Steady Package Sales despite the economic environment and an unfavourable basis for comparison

Package Sales, where the Company supplies continuously anodised aluminium directly to the end customer under the ALOXIDE brand name, decreased by 25% to €6.8 million and represented 29.5% of annual sales, compared with 30.3% in 2019. These figures contrast with a record year in 2019, which included major orders delivered in China during the second half of the year. After a downturn in the third quarter, the end of 2020 was stronger, with sales comparable to the previous year, despite the postponement of a €0.9 million shipment which, at the customer's request, was delivered and invoiced in January 2021.