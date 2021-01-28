 

COIL 2020 SALES CLOSE TO TARGET AT €23M

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.01.2021, 17:45  |  55   |   |   

2020 SALES CLOSE TO TARGET AT €23M

COIL, world leader in aluminium anodising, announces annual Sales of €23 million for the 2020 financial year, down 23% compared with 2019, but close to the target of €24 million. Tolling Sales were adversely impacted throughout the financial year by the consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic on the activity of European rolling mill customers and distributors. Package Sales reached a historically high level compared to a record year in 2019.

❖        Sales evolution by quarter and by activity

(€M) 2020 2019 Variation
Q1 5,65 5,46 + 3.5 %
Q2 6,04 6,63 - 9.0 %
Q3 5,29 10,65 - 50.3 %
Q4 6,02 7,04 - 14.5 %
Annual total 23,00 29,78 - 22.8 %
Of which      
Tolling Sales 16,21 20,75 - 21.9 %
Package Sales1 6,79 9,03 - 24.9 %

❖        Tolling Sales: negative impact of the crisis on rolling mill and distributor demand

Tolling Sales (€16.2 million) were 22% lower than in 2019 and accounted for 70.5% of annual sales, compared with 69.7% in 2019. They were impacted by the sharp fall in demand from rolling mills and distributors in Europe in an unprecedented environment dominated by disruptions in the supply chain at the start of the pandemic, temporary stoppages in several industry sectors and significant destocking in the distribution chain.

Against this backdrop, the Company reorganised its production capacity at its two sites in Belgium and Germany from the outset of the crisis in order to maximise the variability of production costs, while at the same time implementing reinforced sanitary measures.

❖        Steady Package Sales despite the economic environment and an unfavourable basis for comparison

Package Sales, where the Company supplies continuously anodised aluminium directly to the end customer under the ALOXIDE brand name, decreased by 25% to €6.8 million and represented 29.5% of annual sales, compared with 30.3% in 2019. These figures contrast with a record year in 2019, which included major orders delivered in China during the second half of the year. After a downturn in the third quarter, the end of 2020 was stronger, with sales comparable to the previous year, despite the postponement of a €0.9 million shipment which, at the customer's request, was delivered and invoiced in January 2021.

Seite 1 von 3
Coil Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

COIL 2020 SALES CLOSE TO TARGET AT €23M 2020 SALES CLOSE TO TARGET AT €23M COIL, world leader in aluminium anodising, announces annual Sales of €23 million for the 2020 financial year, down 23% compared with 2019, but close to the target of €24 million. Tolling Sales were adversely …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
First Majestic Responds to Market Activity
Nokia to publish fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 report on 4 February 2021
Tesla Releases Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
American Airlines Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results
Aeterna Zentaris Expands Orphan Drug Development Pipeline with Targeted Immunosuppressive ...
Endeavour Silver Provides 2021 Production and Cost Guidance, Forecasting 3.6-4.3 Million oz Silver ...
Valneva Commences Manufacturing of its Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine, Completes Phase ...
Lordstown Motors Releases Business Updates; Prepares Ohio Factory to Begin Building Betas Next ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces US$125 Million Bought Deal Financing
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
Exela Technologies Announces 1 for 3 Reverse Stock Split
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Sorrento Announces Positive Preliminary Results of Phase 1b Study of COVI-MSC for Treatment of ICU ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board