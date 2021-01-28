 

Artefact +17% growth in gross margin for Q4 2020 (+10% for the year)

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.01.2021, 17:52  |  94   |   |   

 

Artefact Group achieves +17% growth in gross margin for Q4 2020 (+10% for the year)

Company records strong increase in 2020 EBITDAr1,
estimated to be between €13.5m and €14.0m

Paris, January 28, 2021 – 5:45 pm CET - Artefact (FR0000079683ALATFeligible for PEA-PME equity savings plans), a data transformation specialist guiding major brands, today announces its gross margin and its estimated EBITDAr range for FY 2020.

Guillaume de Roquemaurel and Vincent Luciani, co-CEOs of the Artefact Group, said:Our Group’s robust commercial performances and our improvement in profitability, has been achieved despite the pandemic and economic conditions. It provides compelling evidence that Artefact’s positioning and business model are highly effective. These commercial successes, including very impressive Q4 proforma2 growth of 17%, reflect increasing demand from major international brands for our data-driven offerings. These serve as a real driver helping our clients to overcome the crisis through a customer-centric reconfiguration of their organisations and processes. Everything has slotted into place for Artefact at the beginning of the year, and we are very keen to keep this momentum going and to extend our leadership position in data transformation consulting and services.”

Strong improvement in the 2020 gross margin and excellent Q4 performance amid unprecedented conditions    

Artefact’s FY 2020 gross margin rose 10% proforma to €70.3m. Building on a strong first six months, when it recorded proforma growth of 9.0% amid the public health crisis, Artefact’s commercial performance accelerated in the second semester with the gross margin increasing by 11%.

This performance was notably driven by the Group’s successful reconfiguration to focus on three services. This segmentation has unlocked more from Artefact’s value proposition which helps major brands reconfigure their organisations to become consumer-centrics.

Artefact’s core services include:

  • Data Consulting, data transformation consulting, which also extends beyond the marketing function 
  • Data Marketing, support for marketing departments with the adoption of new data tools
  • Digital Activation, consulting and execution of digital advertising campaigns

The Data Consulting and Data Marketing businesses were the two main growth drivers and together accounted for around two-thirds of the 2020 gross margin.

Seite 1 von 4
Artefact Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Artefact +17% growth in gross margin for Q4 2020 (+10% for the year)   Artefact Group achieves +17% growth in gross margin for Q4 2020 (+10% for the year) Company records strong increase in 2020 EBITDAr1, estimated to be between €13.5m and €14.0m Paris, January 28, 2021 – 5:45 pm CET - Artefact (FR0000079683 – …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
First Majestic Responds to Market Activity
Nokia to publish fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 report on 4 February 2021
Tesla Releases Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
American Airlines Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results
Aeterna Zentaris Expands Orphan Drug Development Pipeline with Targeted Immunosuppressive ...
Endeavour Silver Provides 2021 Production and Cost Guidance, Forecasting 3.6-4.3 Million oz Silver ...
Valneva Commences Manufacturing of its Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine, Completes Phase ...
Lordstown Motors Releases Business Updates; Prepares Ohio Factory to Begin Building Betas Next ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces US$125 Million Bought Deal Financing
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
Exela Technologies Announces 1 for 3 Reverse Stock Split
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Sorrento Announces Positive Preliminary Results of Phase 1b Study of COVI-MSC for Treatment of ICU ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.01.21
Artefact: 2021 financial communication calendar