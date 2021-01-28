Invitation to Idorsia's full year financial results 2020 webcast and conference call

An investor conference call and webcast will be held to discuss the results on the same day.

Idorsia will publish its full year financial results 2020 on Thursday February 4, 2021, at 07:00 CET.

Time: 14:00 CET / 13:00 GMT / 08:00 EST

The call will start with presentations by senior management, followed by a Q&A session.

To support your preparations, the consensus estimates can be found under: www.idorsia.com/consensus-estimate .

Dial-in: Participants should start calling the number below 10-15 minutes before the conference is due to start.

Dial in numbers: CH: +41 44 580 65 22 | UK: +44 20 3009 2470 | US: +1 877 423 0830

PIN: 53978492#

Webcast: Participants should go to the Idorsia website www.idorsia.com 10-15 minutes before the conference is due to start.

Replay: A replay of the investor webcast will be available through www.idorsia.com approximately 60 minutes after the call has ended.

Kind regards,

Andrew Weiss

Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Anhang