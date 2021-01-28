Statement re DRIS Issue Price

The reference price of a new Ordinary Share under the Company's Dividend Re-investment Scheme (“ DRIS ”) for the final dividend for the financial period ending 30 September 2020 (the "Final Dividend") has been set at 90.03p. This is the last published ex-dividend NAV price per Ordinary Share, as at close of business on 22 January 2021.

Further information regarding the DRIS offered in respect of the Final Dividend and the DRIS can be found in the DRIS Mandate (the "DRIS Mandate") available on the Company's website to view and/or download at https://www.hargreaveaimvcts.co.uk/document-library/. The DRIS Mandate is also available on the National Storage Mechanism website at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

The application deadline for applying for the DRIS dividend alternative is 5:00pm (London time) on 28 January 2021.

The Final Dividend payment date and the date for admission and dealing of the New Ordinary Shares to be issued pursuant to the DRIS dividend alternative is expected to be 11 February 2021.

For further information, please contact:

JTC (UK) Limited

Susan.Fadil

Ruth Wright HHV.CoSec@jtcgroup.com

+44 20 3893 1005

+44 203 893 1011

