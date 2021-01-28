 

OSE Immunotherapeutics Expands its Collaboration with MAbSilico to Use Artificial Intelligence to Accelerate Drug Development of Novel Antibody Therapeutics

OSE Immunotherapeutics (Paris:OSE) (ISIN: FR0012127173; Mnemo: OSE) today announced a new collaboration agreement with MAbSilico, a deep technology innovative TechBio located in Tours, France, to use artificial intelligence (AI)-based software for therapeutic monoclonal antibody drug development.

Nicolas Poirier, Chief Scientific Officer of OSE Immunotherapeutics, stated: “Expansion of our collaboration with MAbSilico to ten additional programs reflects our shared conviction that we can meaningfully improve and accelerate drug discovery, by pairing the knowledge and expertise of our R&D teams with the innovative technologies offered by MAbSilico. This perfectly complements the Company’s evolving business strategy to build a competitive development engine and bring more products into the clinic, hence accelerating and expanding our clinical stage portfolio in immunotherapy.”

OSE Immunotherapeutics and MAbSilico entered into an initial agreement early 2020 to apply innovative AI-based solutions to six programs aiming at accelerating the characterization and optimization of monoclonal antibodies and therapeutic proteins for OSE to investigate as therapeutic agents.

Through this expanded agreement, both companies reinforce and extend the scope of the collaboration to use MAbSilico software for ten additional development programs of antibody drugs in immuno-oncology, inflammation and autoimmune diseases for OSE.

Furthermore, both companies are bringing together their unparalleled expertise in the field of AI and antibody-based therapies to develop a disruptive computational in silico Antibody Discovery and Design platform combining OSE’s database and expertise with MAbSilico’s AI-tools.

MAbSilico software, including AI, numerical simulation and data mining, is being used to guide therapeutic antibody discovery, help reduce the risk of failure and accelerate the preclinical development process of antibody drug candidates, with the objectives of speeding up the start of clinical testing.

Vincent Puard, Chief Executive Officer of MAbSilico, stated: “This new agreement for additional antibody programs in less than a year validates that MAbSilico AI-based software is a key advantage for biotech and pharma companies to accelerate their discovery programs. A great example is the collaboration between MAbSilico and OSE for CoVepiT, OSE's prophylactic multi-target vaccine against COVID-19. MAbSilico peptide modeling identified vaccine target epitopes in only two weeks, helping OSE move quickly into preclinical and human ex vivo studies in August 2020. The expertise of OSE Immunotherapeutics is an added value for MAbSilico, helping accelerate and secure the demonstration of the value our AI-driven technologies provide to early-stage drug development. Our team is proud to support them in their digital revolution of the antibody-based drug development process.”

