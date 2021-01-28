Onxeo Obtains Non-dilutive Financing of 5 Million Euros in the Form of State Guaranteed Loans

This non-dilutive financing is part of the measures put in place by the French government to support French companies in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic. It will enable the Company to strengthen its cash position and extend its financial visibility through the 3 rd quarter of 2022, taking into account programs already planned.

Onxeo S.A. (Euronext Growth: ALONX; Nasdaq First North: ONXEO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of innovative drugs targeting tumor DNA Damage Response (DDR), in particular against rare or resistant cancers, today announces that it has secured a €5 million financing with a group of French banks, in the form of State Guaranteed Loans.

Nicolas Fellmann, Chief Financial Officer of Onxeo, commented: "We are very pleased with the commitment alongside our banking partners as well as Bpifrance and we would like to thank them. This significant financing allows the company to gain financial visibility good economic terms, while we are currently experiencing a challenging context. This funding secures the progress of our R&D programs with AsiDNA, which is currently being evaluated in two ongoing trials, and OX401, a new drug candidate from platON which has a particularly promising profile.”

The loans are 90% guaranteed by the French government and have a maturity of 12 months. At the end of this initial period, the Company may, at its discretion, defer repayment of the principal amount for up to five additional years.

About Onxeo

Onxeo (Euronext Growth: ALONX, Nasdaq First North: ONXEO) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative oncology drugs targeting tumor DNA-binding functions through unique mechanisms of action in the sought-after field of DNA Damage Response (DDR). The Company is focused on bringing early-stage first-in-class or disruptive compounds from translational research to clinical proof-of-concept, a value-creating inflection point appealing to potential partners.

platON is Onxeo’s proprietary chemistry platform of oligonucleotides acting as decoy agonists, which generates new innovative compounds and broaden the Company’s product pipeline.

AsiDNA, the first compound from platON, is a first-in-class, highly differentiated DNA Damage Response (DDR) inhibitor based on a decoy and agonist mechanism acting upstream of multiple DDR pathways. Translational research has highlighted the distinctive properties of AsiDNA, notably its ability to abrogate tumor resistance to PARP inhibitors regardless of the genetic mutation status. AsiDNA has also shown a strong synergy with other tumor DNA-damaging agents such as chemotherapy and PARP inhibitors. The DRIIV-1 (DNA Repair Inhibitor-administered IntraVenously) phase I study has evaluated AsiDNA by systemic administration (IV) in advanced solid tumors and confirmed the active doses as well as a favorable human safety profile. The ongoing DRIIV-1b extension study is evaluating the safety and efficacy of AsiDNA at a dose of 600 mg in combination with the reference chemotherapy, carboplatin -/+ paclitaxel, in advanced metastatic tumors. Preliminary results from both cohorts showed good tolerability, stabilization of the disease and an increase in treatment duration compared to previous treatments. The ongoing REVOCAN phase 1b/2 study evaluates the effect of AsiDNA on the acquired resistance to PARP inhibitor niraparib in relapsed ovarian cancer.