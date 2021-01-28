 

Walgreens Boots Alliance Declares Quarterly Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (Nasdaq: WBA) today announced that its board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of 46.75 cents per share, unchanged from the previous quarter and an increase of 2.2 percent from the year-ago quarter. The dividend is payable March 12, 2021, to stockholders of record as of Feb. 19, 2021.

Walgreens Boots Alliance and its predecessor company, Walgreen Co., have paid a dividend in 353 straight quarters (more than 88 years) and have raised the dividend for 45 consecutive years.

Notes to Editors:

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance (Nasdaq: WBA) is a global leader in retail and wholesale pharmacy, touching millions of lives every day through dispensing and distributing medicines, and through its convenient retail locations, digital platforms and health and beauty products. The company has more than 100 years of trusted health care heritage and innovation in community pharmacy and pharmaceutical wholesaling.

Including equity method investments, WBA has a presence in more than 25 countries, employs more than 450,000 people and has more than 21,000 stores.

WBA’s purpose is to help people across the world lead healthier and happier lives. The company is proud of its contributions to healthy communities, a healthy planet, an inclusive workplace and a sustainable marketplace. WBA is a participant of the United Nations Global Compact and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business.

WBA is included in FORTUNE’s 2020 list of the World’s Most Admired Companies*, ranked first in the food and drugstore category. This is the 27th consecutive year that WBA or its predecessor company, Walgreen Co., has been named to the list.

More company information is available at www.walgreensbootsalliance.com.

* 2020, Fortune Media IP Limited. Used under license.

(WBA-DIV)

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: All statements in this release and related conference call and webcast that are not historical are forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, assumptions and uncertainties, including those described in Item 1A (Risk Factors) of our Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2020, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended November 30, 2020 and in other documents that we file or furnish with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. We do not undertake, and expressly disclaim, any duty or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statement after the date of this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions or otherwise.

