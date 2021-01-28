Cumulative data in € millions 31/12/2020 31/12/2019 Change as a % Champagnes 184,4 209,4 -25,0 -11,9% Semi-finished products 9,0 16,1 -7.1 -44,1% Provences et Camargues wines 30,6 27,4 +3,2 +11,7% Others (Port, Sparkling Wines and others) 20,0 21,7 -1,7 -7,8% Consolidated revenue (*) 244,0 274,6 -30,6 -11,1% (*) under audit

Vranken-Pommery Monopole's consolidated sales amounted to €244 million for the financial year 2020, down only 11.1%.

Faced with the containment and curfew measures adopted in France and abroad throughout the 2020 financial year, the group demonstrated its resilience by relying on its strong brands, the agility of its organisation and its historical presence in sales networks for home consumption.

The weight of exports increased again in 2020 to reach 60% of sales compared with 40% for France.

In countries where distribution is mainly focused on out-of-home consumption, i.e. England, the United States and Japan, sales are declining.

Conversely, in countries where the group is present in the off-trade networks, Switzerland, Austria, Germany, Holland, Belgium and Australia, turnover is increasing.

Champagne Branch

On-Trade consumption has contracted all over the world, particularly in France where gastronomy and events are the two largest Champagne sales networks.

Sales in points of sale for home consumption (Off-Trade) remained satisfactory in France, and even good in the major consumer countries.

Vranken-Pommery Monopole, French leader in this sector, was thus able to mitigate the drop in its Champagne sales to 11.9% in a world market down by around 20% (from CIVC).

Exports represented 60% of the group's Champagne sales in 2020.

Market shares were gained in all the countries in the north-eastern European crown, from Switzerland to Belgium, enabling total export sales (excluding duty free) to increase by 3% compared to 2019.