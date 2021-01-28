 

WISeKey Shareholders Approved All Agenda Items of its 2021 Extraordinary General Meeting

Zug, Switzerland – January 28, 2021 – WISeKey International Holding Ltd (“WISeKey” or “Company”) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading global cybersecurity and IoT company, announced today that its shareholders approved all items on the agenda of WISeKey’s 2021 Extraordinary General Meeting held at the offices of law firm Homburger AG, in Zurich, Switzerland, on January 28, 2021. Among other things, the shareholders elected Hans-Christian Boos as new member of the Board of Directors.

Shareholders of WISeKey also approved all other proposals submitted by the Board as follows:

  • The creation of new authorized share capital;
  • The creation of a new conditional share capital for the issuance of Class A Shares to Members of the Board of Directors and Executive Management Members; and,
  • The increase of existing conditional share capital.                                                                                            

Carlos Moreira, Chairman of the Board, stated, “I would like to thank our valued shareholders for their continued trust,  support and the confidence they have placed in us. I would also like to thank all members of our Board  for their commitment and dedication to WISeKey.”

About WISeKey:
WISeKey (NASDAQ: WKEY; SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey microprocessors secure the pervasive computing shaping today’s Internet of Everything. WISeKey IoT has an install base of over 1.5 billion microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens etc.).  WISeKey is uniquely positioned to be at the edge of IoT as our semiconductors produce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications to predict the failure of their equipment before it happens.

27.01.21
WISeKey's VaultIC Microprocessor Secures Cold Wallets and Offers Security and Ease-of-Use for Bitcoin and Other Cryptocurrency Users
25.01.21
WISeKey arago AI Technology Deployed by NEORIS to Launch Smart AMS
21.01.21
WISeKey PKI enables IoT manufacturers to embed trusted digital certificates on semiconductors
19.01.21
WISeKey's WISeID Identity Offers a Zero Trust Approach to Secure Remote Work
13.01.21
WISeKey develops WISeToken utility token, a blockchain-based asset for drones and robots to secure IoT interactions (drone-to-drone or people-to-drone), recognize and trust each other
11.01.21
WISeKey's WIShelter App Now Includes a Messaging Service Allowing Secure Mobile Communications Between Authenticated and Trusted Users
11.01.21
WISeKey Partners with ISMOsys to Broaden the Reach of Secure Semiconductors
06.01.21
WISeKey upgrades its MyWISeID app to include vaccination certificates on the blockchain to serve as an official proof for those who receive coronavirus vaccine

