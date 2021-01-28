 

Groupe Partouche - Erratum - Annual Accounts 2020

Annual accounts 2019/2020
Erratum

Paris, 28th January 2021, 6:00pm

The English press release, not the French one, contains an error in its title. The Net Income mentioned in the title should be read as being - € 15.2 M instead of - € 5.2 M.

The full amended press release can be downloaded under the following link: https://www.groupepartouche.com/document/1526328-annual-results-2020.p ...

Groupe Partouche was established in 1973 and has grown to become one of the market leaders in Europe in its business sector. Listed on the stock exchange, it operates casinos, a gaming club, hotels, restaurants, spas and golf courses. The Group operates 42 casinos and employs nearly 4,100 people. It is well known for innovating and testing the games of tomorrow, which allows it to be confident about its future, while aiming to strengthen its leading position and continue to enhance its profitability. Groupe Partouche was floated on the stock exchange in 1995, and is listed on Euronext Paris, Compartment

ISIN : FR0012612646 - Reuters : PARP.PA - Bloomberg : PARP:FP

Reuters : PARP.PA - Bloomberg : PARP:FP

