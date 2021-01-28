Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP: Willkie advises Consortium of Apax Partners, Deutsche Telekom Capital Partners, Summit Partners, GP Bullhound and the Founders on the Sale of Signavio GmbH to SAP SE

DGAP-News: Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP / Key word(s): Disposal

PRESS RELEASE Willkie advises Consortium of Apax Partners, Deutsche Telekom Capital Partners, Summit Partners, GP Bullhound and the Founders on the Sale of Signavio GmbH to SAP SE Willkie advised a consortium comprising lead investor Apax Partners, Deutsche Telekom Capital Partners, Summit Partners, GP Bullhound and the Founders ("Consortium") on the sale of Signavio GmbH to SAP SE ("SAP"). The Consortium announced that they have agreed to sell portfolio company Signavio, a leader in the enterprise business process intelligence and process management space, to SAP. Founded in 2009, Signavio is a leading provider of SaaS-based business-process analysis and decision-management software that helps companies design, implement, analyse and manage complex processes, decisions and workflows. The parties have agreed not to disclose details of the transaction. The completion of the transaction is expected by Q2 2021. Advisors to the Consortium The Willkie team was led by partner Dr. Kamyar Abrar (Corporate, Frankfurt) and included partners Simon F. Spencer, Eugene L. Chang (both IP, New York), William H. Rooney (Antitrust, New York), Michael L. Katz (Corporate, New York), Dr. Markus Lauer (Corporate, Frankfurt), counsel Miriam Steets, Wolfgang Münchow, Daniel Zakrzewski, Dr. Moritz Vettermann (all Corporate, Frankfurt), Ludger Kempf (Tax, Frankfurt), Matthias Töke (Finance, Frankfurt) and Jonathan Konoff (Antitrust, New York), associates Aurel Hille (Antitrust, Frankfurt), Cesare Vannucchi, Jane Hentz, Ilie Manolie, Andreas Sandberger, Philip Thürmer (all Corporate, Frankfurt), Dr. Nadine Kramer, Martin Waskowski (both HR, Frankfurt), Christian Schmidt (Tax, Frankfurt), Christopher Clerihew, Stefanie Lechler (both Finance, Frankfurt), Ahmad El-Gamal (Trade & Export, Washington), Scott Wallace (Tax, London). Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP is an international law firm of approximately 750 attorneys with offices in New York, Washington, Houston, Palo Alto, San Francisco, Chicago, Paris, London, Frankfurt, Brussels, Milan and Rome. The Firm is headquartered in New York City at 787 Seventh Avenue, Tel.: 001 212 728 8000. Frankfurt am Main, January 28, 2021

