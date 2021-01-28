 

DGAP-DD Fabasoft AG english

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
28.01.2021, 18:18  |  23   |   |   


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

28.01.2021 / 18:18
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Fallmann & Bauernfeind Privatstiftung, FN 181039i,

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: DI Helmut Fallmann
Last name(s): Leopold Bauernfeind
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Fabasoft AG

b) LEI
391200WHND7OZEFNNL77 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: AT0000785407

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
46.50 EUR 800000 Units

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
46.50 EUR 800000 Units

e) Date of the transaction
2021-01-28; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


28.01.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Fabasoft AG
Honauerstraße 4
4020 Linz
Austria
Internet: www.fabasoft.com

Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Freiverkehr in Berlin, Stuttgart, München, Hamburg, Düsseldorf
 
End of News DGAP News Service

64405  28.01.2021 



Wertpapier


Disclaimer

