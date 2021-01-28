 

VINCI wins the construction contract of a liquefied natural gas tank in the UK

Rueil Malmaison, 28 January 2021

VINCI wins the construction contract of a liquefied natural gas tank in the UK

  • Construction of a 190,000 cubic meters liquefied natural gas tank
  • A €200 million contract

Entrepose Contracting, VINCI Construction Grands Projets and Taylor Woodrow, all VINCI Construction subsidiaries, have been awarded an EPC* contract by National Grid to construct a 190,000 m3 liquefied natural gas (LNG) tank in the United Kingdom.

This project is part of the programme to expand the capacity of the largest LNG terminal in Europe, located on the Isle of Grain - east coast of England, 60 km from London.

This full containment tank has a 9% nickel steel inner tank with a pre-stressed concrete outer shell, poured in-situ using slipforming. The works, for a budget of €200 million, are set to continue until June 2025.

VINCI has already built about 20 LNG tanks worldwide over the past 15 years, including three which are still under construction: two in Russia (160,000 m3 each) and one in Canada (225,000 m3). The Group is recognised for its capacity to meet the expectations of major players in the sector and confirms its leading position in the design-build of large-scale cryogenic storage tanks in any type of environment.

* Engineering, Procurement and Construction

About VINCI

VINCI is a global player in concessions and contracting, employing 222,000 people in some 100 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, above and beyond economic and financial results, we are committed to operating in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. VINCI’s goal is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, and partners and for society at large. www.vinci.com

This press release is an official information document of the VINCI Group. 

PRESS CONTACT
VINCI Press Department
Tel: +33 (0)1 47 16 31 82
media.relations@vinci.com

